KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 Highlight: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has announced the Class 12 (PUC 2) results, bringing an end to the long wait for students. The result link is now active, and candidates can check their marks using their registration details on official websites and other platforms.
Apart from the official website, students can also check their KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecards on The Indian Express Education Portal here
KSEAB chairman Prakash GT Nittali has confirmed that the delays in data compilation and logistical challenges led to the postponement. The board had initially planned to announce the results on April 7.
Once announced, students can check their class 12th result on KSEAB official websites – kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. Students are advised to keep their login details ready to check their marksheets once the results are declared.
The PUC exams for 2026 were held from February 28 to March 17. This year, a total of 7,10,363 students from 5,174 PU colleges registered for the exams. Out of these, 6,46,801 are fresh candidates, 50,540 are repeaters, and 13,022 are private candidates. Students can also check updates on the IE Education portal.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026: How to check scorecards online
Students can follow these steps to check their Karnataka 2nd PUC result:
-Visit the official website karresults.nic.in
-Click on the ‘Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026’ link
-Enter your registration number and date of birth
-Click on submit
-Your result will appear on the screen
-Download and take a printout for future use
To ensure smooth conduct, KSEAB set up 1,217 exam centres across the state. In terms of streams, 2,92,645 students appeared from Science, 2,11,174 from Commerce, and 1,42,982 from Arts.
The board had also made headlines in late February after a fake PUC 2 question paper was circulated online. Last year, the PUC results were declared on April 8, with exams conducted between March 1 and March 20, 2025. The overall pass percentage stood at 69.16%, with 4,76,256 students passing out of 6,88,678 who appeared.
KSEAB 2nd PUC Result Live karresults.nic.in: College-wise performance
Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa congratulated students, noting that this year’s pass percentage has risen by 13% compared to last year.
Government PU Colleges: 1,32,213 appeared, 1,04,081 passed (78.72%)
Aided PU Colleges: 1,41,369 appeared, 1,17,217 passed (82.90%)
Unaided PU Colleges: 3,46,049 appeared, 3,13,987 passed (90.73%) — the highest among all categories
BBMP PU Colleges: 2,471 appeared, 1,922 passed (77.78%)
Residential PU Colleges: 10,098 appeared, 9,491 passed (93.99%)
KSEAB 2nd PUC Result Live karresults.nic.in: Karnataka PUC 2 exam-2 to be held from April 30
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has announced that the PUC 2 Exam-2 for 2026 will be held from April 30 to May 13.
KSEAB 2nd PUC Result Live karresults.nic.in: Rural students outperform urban
Urban students recorded a pass percentage of 85.95%, with 3,71,853 out of 4,32,652 candidates clearing the exam. Rural students performed slightly better, registering a pass rate of 87.62%, with 1,74,845 out of 1,99,548 students passing.
Last year, the pass percentage stood at 74.55% for urban students and 69.33% for rural students.
KSEAB 2nd PUC Result Live karresults.nic.in: Pass percentage for all streams
According to the data shared at the press conference, the pass percentage for each stream are:
Science: 2,90,194 students appeared, 2,66,071 passed (91.69%)
Commerce: 2,07,085 students appeared, 1,82,317 passed (88.04%)
Arts: 1,34,921 students appeared, 98,310 passed (72.86%)
KSEAB 2nd PUC Result Live karresults.nic.in: Nine commerce toppers from same college
In the Commerce stream, nine students scored above 590 marks, all from the same institution. Bengaluru's ASC College in Rajajinagar, recorded these top-performing students in the stream.
KSEAB 2nd PUC Result Live karresults.nic.in: 88.7% girls pass vs 83.65% boys
Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa congratulated the students, noting that the pass percentage has risen by 13% compared to last year. He also highlighted that girls have once again outperformed boys, with 88.70% of girls passing against 83.65% of boys.
KSEAB 2nd PUC Result Live karresults.nic.in: 84% students clear exams, science stream tops with 90%+
This year, 84% of students cleared the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams. The Science stream recorded the highest pass percentage at over 90%, followed by Commerce at around 80% and Arts at 75%.
KSEAB 2nd PUC Result Live karresults.nic.in: Press conference begins
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has released the overall pass percentage, along with the topper list and detailed performance statistics. More details coming up.
KSEAB 2nd PUC Result Live karresults.nic.in: How to calculate percentage for college admissions
With the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 declared, students can calculate their percentage by dividing the total marks obtained by the maximum marks and multiplying by 100. This score is crucial for college admissions, particularly for merit-based courses. Students are advised to shortlist colleges, review cut-offs, and keep their documents ready as counselling and admission processes are set to begin soon across universities.
The much-awaited press conference for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 will begin shortly, where the Education Minister will formally announce the toppers list, among other things.
Key details to be shared include the overall pass percentage, stream-wise performance (Science, Arts, Commerce), gender-wise data, and district-wise rankings, along with the names of toppers and their scores.
KSEAB 2nd PUC Result Live karresults.nic.in: Minister to announce pass percentage, toppers, key data
The Education Minister will formally present the result statistics during the press conference, including the overall state pass percentage, stream-wise breakdown, gender-wise performance, district rankings, as well as topper names and their scores.
KSEAB 2nd PUC Result Live karresults.nic.in: Topper list to be announced at 6 pm
The Karnataka Education Minister will announce the names of the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2026 toppers at 6 PM during a press conference.
KSEAB 2nd PUC Result Live karresults.nic.in: Re-evaluation window to open soon, supplementary dates awaited
Students dissatisfied with their marks will soon be able to apply for re-evaluation or request photocopies of their answer sheets, as the board is expected to open the process shortly, according to reports.
Those who did not secure the minimum 33% need not worry, as the board will soon announce dates for the supplementary exam (Exam-2) under its three-exam policy, offering another chance to improve their scores.
KSEAB 2nd PUC Result Live karresults.nic.in: How to check scorecards via SMS
To avoid website slowdowns during peak hours, students can also check the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 via SMS.
Steps to check scorecards via SMS:
- Open the SMS app on your mobile phone
- Type: KAR12 registration number
- Send it to 56263
- Your result will be delivered via SMS
KSEAB 2nd PUC Result Live karresults.nic.in: Steps to access digital marksheets
Students who appeared for the exam can access their digital marksheets using their registration details. Here’s how:
- Visit the official websites: karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in
- Click on the link for “Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination-1 Result 2026”
- Enter your registration number, select your stream, and submit
- Your subject-wise marks will be displayed on the screen
- Download and save a copy for future reference
KSEAB 2nd PUC Result Live karresults.nic.in: Marksheet download links active on official websites
The Karnataka 2nd PUC board exams 2026 were held from February 28 to March 17. This year, a total of 7,10,363 students from 5,174 PU colleges registered, including 6,46,801 fresh candidates, 50,540 repeaters and 13,022 private candidates.
Students can download their Karnataka 2nd PUC marksheet 2026 from the official websites—karresults.nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in, and pue.karnataka.gov.in. They are advised to keep their registration number ready for a smooth login and download process.
KSEAB 2nd PUC Result Live karresults.nic.in: PUC II passing marks reduced to 30% from this year
From this year, the minimum passing marks for the PUC II exams have been reduced to 30%, down from the earlier requirement of 35%.
According to the official notice, students must now score at least 30 marks in each subject, including theory and internal assessments, along with an overall aggregate of 33% (198 out of 600 marks) to pass.
KSEAB 2nd PUC Result Live karresults.nic.in: Pass percentage jumps 12.55 points to 86%
KSEAB has announced the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 for over 7 lakh students. The overall pass percentage has risen by 12.55 points compared to last year, with 86% of candidates clearing the exam.
KSEAB 2nd PUC Result Live karresults.nic.in: Steps to check results via Digilocker
Students can also check their Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 on DigiLocker by following these steps:
- Visit the official DigiLocker website or open the mobile app
- Log in using your credentials
- Navigate to the “Pull Partner Documents” section and select KSEAB (Karnataka Board) as the issuing authority
- Click on the “Karnataka 2nd PUC Marksheet 2026” link
- Enter your registration number and passing year
- Click on “Get Document” to view your digital marksheet
- Download or save it for future reference
KSEAB 2nd PUC Result Live karresults.nic.in: Pass percentage improves to 86%; girls score higher than boys
The overall pass percentage stands at 86%, reflecting an improvement over last year’s results. According to KSEAB, girls have outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 77.8%, while boys registered 68.2%.
KSEAB 2nd PUC Result Live karresults.nic.in: Board confirms online results provisional; schools to issue final marksheets
The board has clarified that original marksheets will be issued later through respective schools. The online scorecards are provisional, it said. This year, over 7.10 lakh students took the exams conducted between February 28 and March 17.
KSEAB 2nd PUC Result Live karresults.nic.in: Not happy with PUC 2 results? You have more chances
If students did not perform well in the PUC 2 exam, they will have two additional chances to improve their scores. The KSEAB follows a three-exam system: PUC 2 Exam 1, Exam 2, and Exam 3.
KSEAB 2nd PUC Result Live karresults.nic.in: No grace marks policy this year?
Officials have indicated that the no grace marks policy followed last year is likely to remain in place this year as well.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 Live Updates: Websites to check Karnataka PUC 2 result
Students can check their Karnataka Class 12 (PUC 2) results on the following official platforms:
Make sure to keep your registration number ready while accessing the result.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 Live Updates: Three-exam system benefits students
The board’s three-exam system allows multiple attempts within the same year, reducing pressure and giving students more chances to improve.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026, karresults.nic.in: How to check results via SMS and WhatsApp
Apart from official website, DigiLocker and KarnatakaOne app, students can also check their scorecards via WhatsApp. To make access easier, results will be sent to students via SMS and WhatsApp on their registered mobile numbers.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026, karresults.nic.in: How to check scorecards via KarnatakaOne app
Students can also use the KarnatakaOne app to check results by logging in and entering their registration number.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026, karresults.nic.in: How to check scorecards vid DigiLocker?
Step 1: Download the DigiLocker app on your phone or visit the official website – digilocker.gov.in.
Step 2: Go to the ‘Education and Learning’ section under document categories.
Step 3: Select the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) from the list.
Step 4: Click on the Class 12 (PUC 2) marksheet option.
Step 5: Enter your PUC 2 roll number and other required details for 2026.
Step 6: Your Karnataka PUC 2 result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 7: Download and save the marksheet for future use.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026, karresults.nic.in: Result DECLARED! Link active
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has officially declared the 2nd PUC (Class 12) results. Students can now check their scores online through the official websites and other platforms.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026, karresults.nic.in: Pass percentage trends over the years
Girls recorded a higher pass percentage of 77.8%, compared to 68.2% among boys in 2025, continuing a consistent trend of better performance. However, in 2024, the overall pass percentage stood at 81.15%, with over 5.26 lakh students passing out of 6.22 lakh candidates.