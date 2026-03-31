Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026, kseab.karnataka.gov.in Live: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board announced the Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026 on March 31. Students who appeared for the Class 11 annual exams can now check their marks online.

Although the board usually declares results on a common date, officials have said that digital mark sheets for all affiliated institutions will be uploaded today. Students can access their results on the official website — result.proed.in.

Steps to check Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026

To download the marks memo, students need to visit the official website and click on the link for the 1st PUC result.

They will have to enter their registration number or SATS number along with their date of birth.

After submitting these details, the result will appear on the screen and can be downloaded or saved for later use.

Students should note that the online result is only provisional. The original mark sheets will be distributed later through their respective schools or colleges. Those who are not satisfied with their scores will have the option to apply for re-evaluation or verification as per the board’s schedule.

The result announcement follows the usual academic timeline, with exams held in February and results declared towards the end of March. Follow this space for live coverage of Karnataka 1st PUC result 2026 announcement:

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KSEAB Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026 LIVE: Check Karnataka Class 11th Result, Meri List, Marksheet @result.proed.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in