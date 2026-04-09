KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2026: The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 will be released today, April 9, by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB). Students who appeared for the Class 12 (PUC) exams can check their results on the official KSEAB website kseab.karnataka.gov.in or on the official portal karresults.nic.in. A board official has confirmed that the delay in result declarations was due to ongoing election-related restrictions.

The result will be declared at 3 pm. The detailed press briefing to announce the toppers and gender-wise statistics is scheduled for 6:15 pm, as reported by The Indian Express.

Once declared, students can access their Karnataka 2nd PUC results through the official portals – kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. These websites will host the result link for downloading memo cards.

The results will detail marks for all subjects, helping students plan their next academic steps, whether it’s college admissions or appearing for improvement exams.

KSEAB 2nd PUC result 2026: How to check scorecard online

Students can follow these simple steps to check and download their KSEAB 2nd PUC or Class 12th results online-

-Visit the official websites: karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in

-Click on the “PUC 2 Result 2026” link on the homepage

-Enter your registration number / roll number and required details

-Click on Submit

-Your result will be displayed on the screen

-Download it or take a printout for future reference

Students should note that the online result is provisional, and the original marksheet will be provided by schools later. It’s also advisable to keep a printed or saved copy for immediate use during admissions or further processes.

A total of 7,10,363 students registered for the KSEAB 2nd PUC exam, showing the scale of the board exams in the state. The large number has also contributed to the extended time required for evaluation and final result preparation. Among the total candidates, 6,46,801 students appeared as fresh candidates, forming the majority. Additionally, 50,540 repeaters and 13,022 private candidates were also part of the examination process, according to The Indian Express.

KSEAB 2nd PUC result 2026: Original marksheet details

The online PUC 2 result is provisional, and students must collect their original marksheet from their schools once it is issued.

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This official document is essential for college admissions, scholarship applications, and verification purposes, so it should be kept safe even after downloading the digital copy from official websites or DigiLocker.