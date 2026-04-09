KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026 (OUT): The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has officially declared the Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 Result 2026 today, April 9. Students can now check their scores online using their roll number and date of birth on official websites, as well as via SMS and DigiLocker. The results play a crucial role in college admissions and future academic decisions, marking an important milestone for Class 12 students.

Apart from the official website, students can also check their KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecards on The Indian Express Education Portal here

Those who are not satisfied with their scores can apply for revaluation, while students who do not clear the exams will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary exams.

In 2025, the Karnataka 2nd PUC results were declared on April 8. The overall pass percentage stood at 69.16%, with over 4.76 lakh students clearing the examination. This year’s results will be closely compared with previous trends to assess performance changes.

KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026: Check overall pass percentage

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KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026: How to check Scorecard Online

-Visit the official websites: karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in

-Click on the “PUC 2 Result 2026” link available on the homepage

-Enter your registration number / roll number and required details

-Click on Submit

-Your result will appear on the screen

-Download it or take a printout for future use

Students should note that the online result is provisional, and the original marksheet will be issued by schools later. It is advisable to keep a printed or saved copy for immediate use during admissions or other processes.

KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026: Check via SMS and DigiLocker

Here are the simple steps to check the Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2026 via SMS and DigiLocker.

Via SMS:

Students can check their results by sending an SMS in the format KAR12 Roll Number (for example: KAR12 123456) to the official number released by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board. Once the message is sent, the result will be delivered directly to the phone as an SMS.

Via DigiLocker:

Students can also access their results through DigiLocker. After logging in, they need to select the board, enter their roll number and year of passing, and download their digital marksheet.

KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026: Details mentioned on marksheet

The Karnataka PUC 2 (Class 12) marksheet issued by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will contain key details such as:

-Student’s name and roll number

-Subject-wise marks, including theory and practical (if applicable)

-Total marks and overall percentage

-Result status (Pass/Fail)

-Division or grade (if applicable)

Students are advised to carefully verify all details on the marksheet. In case of any discrepancy, they should promptly contact their school or the board for necessary corrections.