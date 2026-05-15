Kerala Class 10th SSLC Result 2026 Official Website: Kerala Board Class 10th students who are waiting for the Kerala Board Class 10th results can check their Kerala SSLC Result 2026 today at 3:00 PM through several official internet portals after the scores are announced by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. The board is to announce the SSLC results for lakhs of children of Class 10, who had appeared for the examination earlier this year.

As per the reports, Kerala SSLC Result 2026 would be given online after the official announcement by the Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE). For provisional marks, students are required to enter their registration number and date of birth.

The Kerala SSLC exams were conducted in March at various sites in the state. The result declaration is likely to have overall pass percentage, district-wise performance data and other examination related statistics.

ALSO READ Check LIVE updates on Kerala SSLC Result 2026 here

Kerala SSLC Result 2026 Check Official Websites

Students can view their Class 10 results on the following official portals after the scorecard is out

1. Keralaresults.nic.in – Kerala Results Portal

2. Kerala Pareesha Bhavan-pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in 3. KITE Results Portal-result.kite.kerala.gov.in

4. sslcexam.kerala.gov.in – SSLC Exam Portal

Students are urged to keep their login credentials handy since the websites are expected to face considerable usage immediately after the publication of results.

How to download Kerala SSLC grades memo

Step 1: Students should visit any of the official result websites.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the Kerala SSLC Result 2026 link.

Step 3: Enter the registration number and date of birth in the specified spaces.

Step 4: Enter details to check the scorecard

Step 5: Download and save the provisional marks memo for future reference.

Besides the official websites, students can also check their scores through mobile-based applications like the Saphalam app. The app is available on Google Play Store and may be used to verify the subject-wise marks on inputting the appropriate credentials.

The online marks memo will be provisional in nature. Students will get their actual marksheets later from their individual schools.

