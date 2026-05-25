DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2026 Live: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will announce the Kerala Plus Two examination results on May 26 at 3 pm, bringing an end to the wait for lakhs of students across the state.
This year, nearly 4.52 lakh students appeared for the Kerala Class 12 board examinations conducted by DHSE.
Students will be able to check their scores online through the official result portals including keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.gov.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.
Apart from websites, students can also access their marks through the Saphalam mobile app and DigiLocker.
The Plus Two examinations this year were conducted from March 6 to March 28 across centres in Kerala and outside the state.
Vocational stream exams conducted across 389 centres
In the Vocational Higher Secondary stream, 26,829 first-year students and 26,826 second-year regular students had registered for the examinations.
Officials said around 389 examination centres and eight valuation camps were set up for the vocational stream.
The valuation process for vocational examinations began on April 6, 2026.
A total of around 3,700 teachers were deployed for examination and evaluation duties across the state.
Gulf region exams cancelled due to West Asia tensions
The DHSE also confirmed that examinations scheduled in Gulf region centres were cancelled because of tensions in the West Asia region.
Students who were supposed to appear for exams at those centres will instead be awarded marks based on their school term examinations and internal assessment performance.
Officials are also expected to release details regarding re-evaluation, scrutiny and supplementary examination procedures along with the results announcement.
Students are advised to keep their registration number and date of birth ready to avoid delays while checking results online due to heavy traffic on result websites after declaration.
DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2026 Live: Minimum marks needed to pass
The Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2026 will be announced tomorrow, May 26, at 3 PM through an official press conference. Students must secure at least 30 per cent marks in the examinations to pass and become eligible for higher education admissions.
DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2026 Live: Results to be announced at 3 PM press conference
The Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2026 will be declared online through an official press conference scheduled for 3 PM. Once announced, students will be able to check and download their marksheets by logging in with their registration number and date of birth.
DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2026 Live: Previous years’ declaration dates
Students waiting for the DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 can check the trend from previous years to get an idea of when the results were announced in the past:
2025: May 22
2024: May 9
2023: May 25
2022: June 21