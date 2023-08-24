scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Kerala govt releases additional textbooks to include portions deleted by NCERT

The textbooks were released on Wednesday by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Written by FE Education
The chief minister said that in grades 11 and 12, 12 subjects with 44 textbooks are from NCERT.
The chief minister said that in grades 11 and 12, 12 subjects with 44 textbooks are from NCERT.

The Kerala government has introduced additional textbooks of the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) which incorporates the topics that were recently deleted from the NCERT textbooks.

The textbooks were released on Wednesday by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan who said that his government’s stand is that NCERT ought not to have excluded those chapters in the name of rationalisation.

“For the year 2023-24, in the name of rationalisation, some important changes were made in the books prepared by NCERT. Change means some chapters were fully excluded. Our state and government views it very seriously as we believe those chapters excluded are chapters that should have never been excluded,” Vijayan said.

Also Read

The chief minister said that in grades 11th and 12th, 12 subjects with 44 textbooks are from NCERT. Naturally, students of 11 and 12 are getting textbooks prepared by NCERT with vested interests, he alleged.

“What is the danger due to this? It will change the way children view society and history. A generation that is full of prejudices and lacks the sense of humanity will be moulded. It will endanger our secular thinking and fraternal society. It is with this realization that the state government has come forward with such an alternative approach,” he said.

Furthermore, chief minister Vijayan said NCERT claims that its reason for making changes in textbooks is to reduce the burden of textbooks and the rationalisation is based on suggestions by experts. However, the council has not even revealed who these experts are, he added.

With inputs from PTI

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 24-08-2023 at 10:30 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
narendra modi
aadhaar card
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS