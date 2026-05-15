The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) is expected to declare the Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2026 on May 15 (today). According to local media reports, the results are likely to be announced in the afternoon around 3 pm. Once released, students who appeared for the examinations will be able to access their scorecards through the official websites, including kbpe.kerala.gov.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Digital marksheets are also expected to be available via DigiLocker.

The Kerala SSLC examinations for 2026 were conducted between March 5 and March 30 in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon. Students were provided an additional 15 minutes before the exam began to read the question paper and clear any doubts. Lakhs of students from across the state appeared for the Class 10 board examinations this year.

How to check Kerala SSLC result 2026 online

Students can follow these steps to access their results once the link is activated:

-Visit the official website – results.kite.kerala.gov.in

-Click on the “SSLC Result 2026” link available on the homepage

-Enter the registration number and date of birth

-Click on “Submit” to view the result

-Download and save the marksheet for future use

Kerala SSLC results have consistently recorded high pass percentages over the years. In 2025, the board announced the results on May 9, registering an overall pass percentage of 99.5 per cent. Out of 4,27,021 students who appeared for the examination, 4,24,583 successfully passed. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 99.65 per cent, while boys secured 99.36 per cent.

In 2024, the Kerala SSLC results were declared on May 8 with an overall pass percentage of 99.69 per cent. More than 4.25 lakh students qualified successfully out of around 4.26 lakh candidates who appeared for the examination. The board had announced the results on May 19 in 2023 and on June 15 in 2022, with pass percentages remaining above 99 per cent in both years.

Students are advised to keep their registration number and date of birth ready to avoid delays while checking the results. The online marksheet will include details such as subject-wise marks, grades, qualifying status, and other personal information.

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