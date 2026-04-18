Karnataka SSLC 2026: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is likely to announce the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) (class 10) Result 2026 in the third week of May, according to recent media reports. Students who appeared for the Class 10 board exams are awaiting official confirmation, which is expected soon on the website karresults.nic.in.

The board conducted the Class 10 examinations from March 18 to April 2 in pen-and-paper mode. Students will be able to download their marks memo from the official website, karresults.nic.in, by entering their login credentials.

Students are advised to stay updated for the latest notifications, result timings, pass percentages, toppers, and direct links once activated.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: Where to check scores online?

Once announced, students will be able to check their Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 on the official websites: –

-karresults.nic.in

-kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

To access the result, candidates must log in using their required credentials on the result portal.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: How to check and download scorecards

Students can follow these steps to view and download their result online:

Visit the official website — karresults.nic.in

Click on the link titled “SSLC Result 2026” on the homepage

Enter your registration number and date of birth in the login window

Click on the submit button

Your Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen

Carefully verify all the details mentioned in the scorecard

Download or print the result for future reference

Along with the results, the board will also release key statistics such as overall pass percentage, toppers list, and district-wise performance.

After accessing their results, students should begin planning their next academic steps, as Class 10 results play an important role in choosing streams for higher education. Those who are not satisfied with their scores will have the option to apply for revaluation, with detailed guidelines to be issued by the board after the declaration of results.