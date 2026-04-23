Karnataka SSLC Result 2026, karresults.nic.in Live: The Karnataka School Examination & Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced that the Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) Result 2026 will be declared on April 23 at 12 PM (today). Students who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website, karresults.nic.in. In addition, results will also be accessible via mobile through the DigiLocker and Karnataka One apps.

To access the Karnataka SSLC Result 2026, students will need to enter their registration number and date of birth in the login section.

Students can also check their Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 on the IE Education Portal here.

Steps to check Karnataka SSLC result 2026 online

By following the below mentioned steps, students can check and download their Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) Result 2026.

Step 1: Visit the official website – karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for Karnataka SSLC Result 2026

Step 3: Enter the required credentials in the login fields

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Review the details and download it for future reference

Karnataka SSLC result 2026: How many students appeared for exams?

This year, a total of 9,02,889 candidates registered for the exam, including 8,12,855 fresh candidates, 62,845 repeaters, and 27,189 private candidates. To pass, students must secure a minimum of 35% marks in each subject.

Karnataka SSLC result 2026: Minimum passing criteria

Students must obtain at least 35% marks in each subject to qualify. Additionally, they are required to score a minimum of 40 out of 150 marks in theory and 30 out of 50 in practical exams.

The results will be released online initially. Original marksheets will later be distributed by schools. These official documents, issued by KSEAB, will serve as the final record for academic purposes.

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