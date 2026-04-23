Karnataka SSLC Results 2026, karresults.nic.in LIVE: KSEAB Karnataka SSLC 10th Results Today – Check Scorecard, Direct Link
Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 | KSEAB Karnataka SSLC 10th Result Direct Link LIVE @karresults.nic.in, kseeb.karnataka.gov.in: This year, a total of 9,02,889 candidates registered for the exam, including 8,12,855 fresh candidates, 62,845 repeaters, and 27,189 private candidates.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2026, karresults.nic.in Live: The Karnataka School Examination & Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced that the Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) Result 2026 will be declared on April 23 at 12 PM (today). Students who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website, karresults.nic.in. In addition, results will also be accessible via mobile through the DigiLocker and Karnataka One apps.
To access the Karnataka SSLC Result 2026, students will need to enter their registration number and date of birth in the login section.
By following the below mentioned steps, students can check and download their Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) Result 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official website – karresults.nic.in Step 2: Click on the link for Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Step 3: Enter the required credentials in the login fields Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen Step 5: Review the details and download it for future reference
Karnataka SSLC result 2026: How many students appeared for exams?
This year, a total of 9,02,889 candidates registered for the exam, including 8,12,855 fresh candidates, 62,845 repeaters, and 27,189 private candidates. To pass, students must secure a minimum of 35% marks in each subject.
Karnataka SSLC result 2026: Minimum passing criteria
Students must obtain at least 35% marks in each subject to qualify. Additionally, they are required to score a minimum of 40 out of 150 marks in theory and 30 out of 50 in practical exams.
The results will be released online initially. Original marksheets will later be distributed by schools. These official documents, issued by KSEAB, will serve as the final record for academic purposes.
Live Updates
06:26 (IST)
23 Apr 2026
Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: Login details required to access scorecards
To check the Karnataka SSLC Result 2026, students must enter their registration number and date of birth in the login section. These credentials are essential for accessing individual scorecards. Students are advised to keep their hall tickets ready to avoid last-minute confusion while checking their results once the link is activated online.
06:16 (IST)
23 Apr 2026
Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: Where to Check scorecards online?
Students can access their Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 on the official website, karresults.nic.in. Apart from the website, results will also be available via mobile platforms such as DigiLocker and the Karnataka One app. These multiple access options ensure students can conveniently check their results without facing heavy website traffic or delays during peak hours.
06:07 (IST)
23 Apr 2026
Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: Hello and welcome to our blog
The Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) Result 2026 will be declared today, April 23, at 12 PM by the Karnataka School Examination & Assessment Board. Students who appeared for the examination can check their scores online through the official results portal. The announcement marks a crucial academic milestone for lakhs of students awaiting their performance outcomes this year.