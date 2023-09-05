scorecardresearch
Karnataka launches mega education reforms! SSLC, PUC ‘supplementary exams’ REMOVED – details here

Karnataka Education Board new initiative, ‘Supplementary examination’ is replaced with three annual exams namely, Exam 1, Exam 2, Exam 3.

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
Karnataka Education Department made the important decision of removing ‘supplementary examinations’ for classes 10 and 12. The step was taken in regards to the student’s mental wellbeing. ‘Supplementary examination’ is replaced with three annual exams, namely, Exam 1, Exam 2, and Exam 3.

The education board of Karnataka has acknowledged the mental stress and anxiety one student goes through when it comes to examinations, which diminishes the goal of knowledge and learning for a student. According to experts, the idea of ‘supplementary examinations’ is quite stressful for students, and it lowers their chances of improving.

The introduction of ‘Three annual examinations’ for SSLC and PUC exams is aimed at improving students’ performance with succeeding exams. The revised module will let students give an annual exam three times a year: Exam 1, Exam 2, and Exam 3, and the best marks will be recorded in the final result. Through this method, students will be able to focus on improving rather than scoring within a time limit.

According to the announcement, Exam 1 for 12th grade students will take place from March 1 to March 25, 2024. For 10th grade, it will be from March 30 to April 15, 2024. Exam 2 for 12th grade will be from May 15 to June 5, and for 10th grade, it will be from June 12 to June 19. As per the Exam 3 schedule, the PUC exam (12th class) will be from July 12 to July 30, and the SSLC exam (10th class) will be from July 29 to August 5, 2024.

For the longest time, students have been appearing for one annual exam in a year with passing marks of 33%, and only one chance has been given to students if they fail to achieve certain marks in the form of ‘supplementary examinations’. This arrangement has become a huge cause of students mental stress and anxiety, and it needed to be amended. The new reform by the Karnataka government is a huge step to tackle the problems faced by students.

First published on: 05-09-2023 at 16:01 IST

