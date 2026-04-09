Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 Official Websites: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is set to announce the 2nd PUC 2026 results, also known as the Class 12 results, today, April 9. Once released, students can check their Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 online through the official websites kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. By entering their roll number, school code, and admit card ID, candidates can access and download their marksheets as soon as the results are announced.

The result declaration was earlier postponed, building anticipation among lakhs of candidates across the state.

Students should ensure they check their results only on official platforms to avoid misinformation or fake links. After viewing the result, they are advised to download and save a copy for future reference. It is also important to note that the online result is provisional, and the original marksheet must be collected from the school at a later stage.

KSEAB 2nd PUC result 2026: Official websites to check scorecards

Students can check their results on the following official websites, which will host the scorecards once released by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board.

–karresults.nic.in

–kseab.karnataka.gov.in

–pue.karnataka.gov.in

KSEAB 2nd PUC result 2026: Steps to check scorecard online

-Visit the official websites: karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in

-Click on the “PUC 2 Result 2026” link on the homepage

-Enter your registration number / roll number and required details

-Click on Submit

-Your result will be displayed on the screen

-Download it or take a printout for future reference

Students should note that the online result is provisional, and the original marksheet will be provided by schools later. It’s also advisable to keep a printed or saved copy for immediate use during admissions or further processes.

KSEAB 2nd PUC result 2026: Passing criteria

The KSEAB introduced a revised passing criterion this year. The minimum marks required per subject have been reduced from 35% to 30%. However, students must still secure an overall aggregate of 33%, which is equivalent to 198 marks out of 600, to pass the examination.

Students are also required to pass both theory and practical exams separately (where applicable).

Students who are not satisfied with their scores have the option to apply for revaluation or improvement exams. It is advisable to keep a printed copy of the marksheet for future reference, as it serves as an official document for all academic purposes.

