Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Date and Time: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has postponed the announcement of the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026, which was earlier scheduled for April 7. The results will now be declared on April 9, although the exact time is yet to be finalised.

ALSO READ Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 LIVE

According to The Indian Express, KSEAB chairman Prakash GT Nittali confirmed the revised date, citing last-minute delays in processing the results. The development comes after expectations that the SSLC and Second PUC results could be announced simultaneously this year.

Delay linked to election duty and logistics

The postponement comes amid the enforcement of the model code of conduct due to by-elections in Bagalkot and Davangere. Although the Election Commission had granted permission to release the results, officials indicated that School Education and Literacy Secretary Madhu Bangarappa preferred announcing them after the completion of polling.

When asked Nittali about the same, he said that the delay was due to the last minute compilation. “The staff is deployed for election duty, and it has caused the delay in announcing the results,” he added.

Passing criteria eased, large student turnout

In a significant move, KSEAB has reduced the minimum passing marks from 35% to 30% this year. Students are now required to secure at least 30 marks in each subject, including theory and internal assessments, along with an overall aggregate of 33% (198 out of 600 marks) to pass.

The Second PUC examinations were conducted between February 28 and March 17, 2026, with a large number of students participating across the state. A total of 7,10,363 candidates from 5,174 PU colleges registered for the exams, including 6,46,801 fresh candidates, 50,540 repeaters and 13,022 private candidates.

To ensure smooth conduct, the board set up 1,217 examination centres across Karnataka. Among the streams, Science recorded the highest number of candidates at 2,92,645, followed by Commerce with 2,11,174 students and Arts with 1,42,982 candidates.