When is Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will not announce the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 on April 7 as earlier expected. The results have been delayed because the board is waiting for approval from the Election Commission of India.

Officials said the results are on hold as the Model Code of Conduct is currently in force in the state due to ongoing elections. As per the rules, any official announcement, including exam results, needs permission from the Election Commission to ensure it does not influence voters.

This delay comes even though the evaluation process has already been completed. Many students across Karnataka were expecting the results this week, but the announcement has been postponed due to these guidelines.

Once the Election Commission gives its approval, the board is likely to declare the results soon after. Sources say that all preparations, including uploading marks and setting up result links, are already complete, so the results can be released quickly once clearance is received.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC exams were held earlier this year at various centres across the state, with lakhs of students appearing for the Class 12 exams. After the results are announced, students can check their scores on the official websites – karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in – by using their registration details.

KSEAB 2nd PUC result 2026: When will the results be announced?

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has said that a new result date will be announced soon on its official websites. According to sources, everything is already set for the result declaration:

-Marks have already been uploaded

-Result links are ready to go live

-Only final approval from the Election Commission of India is pending

Once the approval is given, the results are likely to be released within a few hours. Students should keep their login details, like registration number and date of birth, ready to check their results quickly.

KSEAB 2nd PUC result 2026: Official websites to check result

Students should keep an eye on these official websites for the latest updates:

–kseab.karnataka.gov.in

–karresults.nic.in

KSEAB 2nd PUC result: Exam statistics of 2025

In the previous academic year (2025), the 2nd PUC results were announced on April 8. The exams were held from March 1 to March 20. That year, the overall pass percentage was 69.16%, with 4,76,256 students passing out of 6,88,678 who appeared for the exams.

Since the 2026 exam schedule is quite similar to last year, officials believe the results will be announced soon after the election-related restrictions are lifted, most likely within the next week.