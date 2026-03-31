The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the 1st Pre-University Course (PUC 1) or Class 11 results today, March 31. Students who appeared for the exams can now access their scorecards on the official website – result.proed.in.

The results have been released in a phased manner, with initial access provided to select colleges. Students can log in using their registration details to download their marks memo. Those studying in selected colleges of the Dakshina Kannada district can also check their marks on result.proed.in.

How to check Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026

Students can follow a few simple steps to access and download their marks memo online.

-Visit the official website – result.proed.in

-Click on the link for the Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026.

-Enter the required login details, such as the registration number or SATS number, along with the date of birth in the given fields.

-After submitting the information, the result will be displayed on the screen. Students can then download the marks memo or save it for future reference.

Unlike centralised board exams, the evaluation for Karnataka PUC 1 is conducted at the college level, and the board does not compile a unified merit list. Students can also check their results directly through their respective institutions.

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026: Details mentioned on scorecards

The online scorecard includes key details such as student name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total score, and qualifying status.

Students should note that the online result is provisional, and original mark sheets will be issued by their respective schools or colleges later. Those dissatisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation or verification once the board releases the schedule.

Last year as well, the Karnataka 1st PUC results were announced around the end of March, following exams held in February, maintaining a similar timeline in 2026.