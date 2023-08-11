K.C. Mahindra Education Trust invites applications for The Mahindra All India Talent Scholarships 2023.

The K. C. Mahindra Education Trust (KCMET) is currently accepting applications for the Mahindra All India Talent Scholarship (MAITS) 2023. This initiative aims to provide encouragement and assistance to students from economically weaker backgrounds who aspire to pursue job-oriented Diploma courses at recognised government Polytechnic institutes in India. The scholarship entails an annual grant of Rs 10,000 and is awarded to 550 students each year, with a duration spanning up to three years, according to an official release.

To qualify for this opportunity, candidates must have achieved a score of more than 60% in their SSC/HSC or equivalent examinations at the 10th/12th standard level. Additionally, applicants must have secured admission into a government or other accredited Polytechnic institute for a diploma programme. It’s important to note that this scholarship is exclusively available to those entering the first year of their chosen course, the release mentioned.

For students based in Karnataka and Telangana, the application deadline falls around August 20, 2023, while for Tamil Nadu residents, the deadline is approximately August 30, 2023. Selected candidates will be duly notified of the interview schedule and venue ahead of time. Notably, the K. C. Mahindra Education Trust claims that it has been conferring this scholarship since 1995 and a total of 11,840 students across India have benefited from this initiative thus far. When selecting scholarship recipients, a particular emphasis is placed on providing opportunities for girls, individuals from lower income families, differently abled students and children of armed forces personnel or Central Armed Police Forces, as per the release.