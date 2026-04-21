The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the Class 10 Result 2026 for the Summer Zone (Jammu Division) today. Students who appeared for the annual exams can check and download their scorecards online. The result is available on the official results website, jkresults.nic.in, from 11 AM. This is an important moment for thousands of students across Jammu and Kashmir as they move ahead to higher secondary studies.

Students should keep their roll number ready to check the result smoothly and verify details on the scorecard, including marks and pass status. They are advised to download a copy for reference and contact school authorities in case of any errors. Students can also watch for updates on re-evaluation and supplementary exam options.

JKBOSE 10th Result 2026: Steps to check scorecard online

Students can follow the step-by-step guide below to check and download their JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2026 marksheet online from the official website:

-Visit the official JKBOSE result website – jkresults.nic.in.

-Click on the “JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2026” link on the homepage.

-Enter your roll number and other required details.

-Click on Submit to view your result.

-Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

JKBOSE 10th Result 2026: Official websites to check

Students are advised to keep their roll number ready, check their result through official websites only, carefully verify all details mentioned on the scorecard, and download a copy of the marksheet for future use.

–jkresults.nic.in (official result portal)

–jkbose.jk.gov.in (official JKBOSE website)

–jkbose.nic.in (official board website)

JKBOSE 10th Result 2026: What is passing criteria

To pass the JKBOSE Class 10 examination, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject and 33% overall aggregate. For subjects with practical or internal assessment components, minimum qualifying marks may also be required separately, as per board rules.

Students who do not meet the criteria may be eligible to appear for supplementary exams.