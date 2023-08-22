Jharkhand govt to hold exhibition to help children earn money from artwork

The Jharkhand government has announced to hold an exhibition which will provide school students an opportunity to earn money from their artworks. The event will be organised from November 3 to 5 at Audrey House in Ranchi. It is a brainchild of chief minister Hemant Soren, an official said.

“The exhibition-cum-sale event will not only help bring out students’ talents but also provide them a platform to sell their paintings and crafts,” Jharkhand Education Project Council (JEPC) director Kiran Kumari Pasi said.

The artworks will be selected through a screening process, she said. “The amount earned from the sale of the paintings and craft items will be shared among the students, school and teachers. The artist will get 80% of the amount, while the school and art teacher will receive 15% and five percent respectively,” Pasi said.

“This is an effort to link the creations of the students with the market,” she said.

Students of private schools can also participate in the exhibition along with those of the government institutions. The schools will be provided with a link where they can upload the best paintings and crafts of students. The artworks will be displayed digitally and shortlisted by the council.

“Such an event is being organised in Jharkhand for the first time. Such events will be held every year from now on. Besides, we plan to link the artworks of the children with the digital market so that they can earn money,” Pasi added.

With inputs from PTI