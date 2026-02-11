JEE Main 2026 Result Session 1 Date, Time highlights: The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results will be declared on Monday, February 16, 2026. Earlier, the scorecards of JEE Main January exams was scheduled to release by February 12.



Candidates will be able to check their scorecards on the official websites-jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in, once the results are announced. The final answer key is also likely to be out before the results. The exact timing of the results and askwer key is still not confirmed.

No further objections will be accepted after the final key is published. The scorecards will consist of percentile scores and other key details that will be required for admissions to engineering and other allied courses.

When will the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results be out?

The NTA is likely to announce the Session 1 results on or before February 12, 2026. The Session 2 results are expected to be out by April 20, 2026, after the second phase of examination concludes.

Steps for checking the JEE Main 2026 session 1 scorecard

Once the results are out, candidates can check their results by

Step 1: Visit the official site-jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2026 result link

Step 3: Candidates can log in by using their application number and date of birth

Step 4: Download the scorecard and save it for future purposes.

The scorecard will include details such as subject-wise percentiles, personal details, overall percentile obtained, and eligibility status

The JEE Main examination is held in two sessions every year, and the best score from the two attempts is considered for the final rank and admission process.

