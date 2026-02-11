JEE Main 2026 Result Session 1 Date, Time highlights: The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results will be declared on Monday, February 16, 2026. Earlier, the scorecards of JEE Main January exams was scheduled to release by February 12.
Candidates will be able to check their scorecards on the official websites-jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in, once the results are announced. The final answer key is also likely to be out before the results. The exact timing of the results and askwer key is still not confirmed.
No further objections will be accepted after the final key is published. The scorecards will consist of percentile scores and other key details that will be required for admissions to engineering and other allied courses.
When will the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results be out?
The NTA is likely to announce the Session 1 results on or before February 12, 2026. The Session 2 results are expected to be out by April 20, 2026, after the second phase of examination concludes.
Steps for checking the JEE Main 2026 session 1 scorecard
Once the results are out, candidates can check their results by
Step 1: Visit the official site-jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2026 result link
Step 3: Candidates can log in by using their application number and date of birth
Step 4: Download the scorecard and save it for future purposes.
The scorecard will include details such as subject-wise percentiles, personal details, overall percentile obtained, and eligibility status
The JEE Main examination is held in two sessions every year, and the best score from the two attempts is considered for the final rank and admission process.
JEE Main 2026 Result Date highlights: Final Answer Key Download Link Out Anytime Soon:
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Steps to check scorecards
JEE Main 2026 Result LIVE: To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on JEE Main 2026 Result link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: How final answer key and results will be evaluated?
The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then a final answer key will be displayed and declared. The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared on NTA website. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) and recorded response(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of JEE (Main) - 2026 will be entertained.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Official website to check
The Joint Entrance Examination result for Session 1 will be available to candidates on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Compilation and display of NTA Score for Session 1 of Paper-1
The Session 1 of JEE (Main) - 2026 Paper-1 will be conducted in multi-shifts, and the NTA scores will be calculated corresponding to the raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate. The calculated NTA scores for all the registered candidates will be declared on the website. This will comprise the NTA scores for each of the three subjects (Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry) and the total in B.E. / B. Tech of Session 1 of Paper 1 of JEE (Main) – 2026.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: How to download final answer key?
Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Click on JEE Main 2026 Result link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates can check the final key.
Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Where to check results?
Candidates will be able to check and download the JEE Mains 2026 results through the National Testing Agency - NTA's official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Evaluation of multiple-choice questions
Evaluation of multiple-choice questions for Paper-1 and Paper-2 will be carried out using final answer keys and the raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered for computation of the result of JEE (Main) – 2026.
In Paper 2(A), the marks obtained by the candidates after digital evaluation of Drawing Test will be added to the total marks. For multi-shift papers, raw (actual) marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA Score.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Exam dates
The NTA JEE examination was held on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2026. The Paper I exam was held on January 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2026, in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 was held on the last date in a single shift- from 9 am to 12.30 pm.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Where and how to check
After the JEE Main 2026 results are declared, candidates can access and download their scorecards from the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. To log in, they will need their application number and password.
Students are advised to keep their credentials ready to avoid last-minute delays while checking their results.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: What are the websites for checking JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result?
Once the results are out, students can check their results on the official websites- jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Steps for checking JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result
Here are the steps to follow for checking JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result:
Step 1: Go to the official JEE Main results website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Pick either "View score card" or "View JEE Main 2026 result."
Step 3: Type in your application number and password.
Step 4: The whole NTA JEE Main result, including your scores, will show up on the screen.
Step 5: Don't forget to print off the JEE result page and keep it for later.
The JEE Main scorecard will include the following information:
Application number and roll number
Candidate’s name
Total NTA JEE scores
State of eligibility
Nationality
Parents’ details
Category
Specification of Persons with Disability (if applicable)
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Expected Cut-off (Category-wise)
General (UR): 93–95
OBC-NCL: 80–82
EWS: 80–82
SC: 60–62
ST: 47–49
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: NTA Postpones Result to February 16
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the release of the examination results due to “unknown reasons.”
The results, which were expected earlier, will now be declared on February 16, 2026. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: How to Check the JEE Main Answer Key
To access the answer key, candidates should visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, look for the “Latest News” section and click on the link related to the answer key.
The answer key will open on the screen. Candidates can review the details carefully and download it for future reference.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Exam Schedule
Candidates planning to appear for the April attempt should note that the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 examinations will be conducted from April 2 to April 9, 2026.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Separate Application Required for Each Session
Candidates must submit a separate application form for every session they wish to appear in. Even if a student has already registered for Session 1, they will need to complete a fresh application to take part in Session 2.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Is It Mandatory to Appear in Both JEE Main Sessions?
No, appearing in both sessions is not compulsory. Candidates have the flexibility to choose whether they want to sit for one session or both.
If a candidate appears in both sessions of JEE Main 2026, the better of the two NTA scores will be taken into account while preparing the merit list and final ranking.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Are DigiLocker Documents valid for session 2 registration?
Yes, documents available in DigiLocker can be uploaded in the online application form.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Will scorecards be sent on mail?
Yes, digital copies of both the Confirmation Page and the official Score Card will be delivered directly to the registered email addresses of the candidates and their parents.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: How Will the Final Answer Key Be Prepared?
Yes. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will publish the final answer key before announcing the results. The scorecards will be prepared and released only after the final answer key is issued.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: How Will the Final Answer Key Be Prepared?
The final answer key will be prepared after reviewing the objections submitted by candidates against the provisional answer key. Authorities will examine the challenges raised and incorporate valid corrections before releasing the final version.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Will Any Questions Be Discarded?
Absolutely. The final answer key will explicitly state if any questions have been officially dropped or if multiple options are being accepted as correct for a single query.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Re-checking or Re-evaluation Not Permitted
Candidates will not be allowed to apply for re-checking or re-evaluation of their results. The authorities have clearly stated that no requests or correspondence regarding re-assessment of scores will be entertained.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: What the websites for checking results?
The official websites of the NTA, nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in, will post the JEE Main 2026 results and cut-off. The Agency has already begun accepting applications for the April session.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Score normalisation explained
JEE Main is conducted in multiple shifts. To ensure fairness, NTA uses a normalization formula. Percentile scores are calculated shift-wise and then merged.
This ensures candidates are not disadvantaged due to variation in paper difficulty. The final percentile reflects relative performance within the session.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Qualification for JEE Advanced
Only the top 2.5 lakh candidates based on JEE Main performance will qualify for JEE Advanced 2026. Qualifying does not guarantee admission. Candidates must separately register and appear for JEE Advanced. The eligibility status will be mentioned on the scorecard
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Only rely on authentic portals for information
Students are advised to regularly monitor jeemain.nta.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in for accurate updates regarding result declaration and the release of the final answer key.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Engineering aspirants await percentile scores
With over 13 lakh aspirants awaiting their results, the percentile score will play a crucial role in determining eligibility for top engineering colleges and for qualifying to appear in JEE Advanced.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Session paper 1 performance 2025
As many as 13,11,544 candidates registered for JEE Main 2025 paper 1 exam in session 1. Of them, as many as 12,58,136 (95.93 per cent) candidates appeared. Among them, 4,24,810 were female candidates, with 1,59,378 from the general category, 44,762 from EWS, 40,282 from SC, 12,965 from ST, and 1,67,423 from OBC categories.