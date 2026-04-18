JEE Main result 2026: The National Testing Agency is likely to announce the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2026 Session 2 results by April 20, as per an official tweet by NTA. Now that the exams are over, all attention is on the final scorecards, which will decide admissions to some of India’s top engineering colleges. To check their results, students need to visit the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in – and log in using their application number and password.

This year, around 11.23 lakh candidates appeared for the Session 2 exams. The result will include the cutoff percentile required to qualify for JEE Advanced 2026, along with candidates’ All India Ranks (AIR). These ranks will be used for admissions to NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs through Joint Seat Allocation Authority counselling. The top 2.5 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2026 for admission into IITs.

How to Check JEE Main Result 2026

Follow these simple steps to check your JEE Main 2026 result:

-Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in — on your browser.

-On the homepage, click on the link that says “Result of JEE (Main)” or “View Scorecard.”

-You will be redirected to the login page. Enter your Application Number and Password.

-Fill in the security code (CAPTCHA) displayed on the screen and click on the “Submit” button.

-Your JEE Main 2026 scorecard will be displayed. Download it and take a printout for future use.

JEE Main 2026: Final answer key

Before announcing the results, NTA usually releases the final answer key. So, along with the result, the final answer key is also expected to be released soon on the official website.

Usually, JEE Main Session 2 results are declared about 12–13 days after the exam ends. Although April 20 is the official date, NTA has sometimes released results earlier in the past.

However, in the last two years, results have not come early. In fact, last year they were delayed by two days, while in 2024 they were announced exactly on schedule. So, this time too, the result is most likely to be released on April 20, usually in the evening or late at night.

The final answer key, prepared after reviewing objections raised by candidates, will be used to calculate the scores. The answers in this key will be considered final while preparing the result. Students can download the final answer key PDF directly from the website without logging in.

The final key will also mention any dropped questions. For each such question, candidates from that shift will be awarded +4 marks.

What after the JEE Main result?

After the results are announced, students have a few options. Those who qualify for JEE Advanced 2026 must register on its official website for IIT admissions.

Others can take part in JoSAA counselling starting June 2 for admission to NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs. Students can also apply for state-level counselling using their JEE Main scores.