JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result, Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 final answer key on February 16. Candidates can now download the final key from the official website and use it to calculate their confirmed scores. The final answer key reflects revisions made after reviewing objections raised against the provisional version.

Now the NTA is all set to declare the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026 Session 1 result today, February 16. The NTA declared the result date in an official announcement on X (formerly Twitter).



Once the download link is activated, students who took the exam between January 21 and 29, will be able to check and download their JEE Main scorecards by visiting jeemain.nta.nic.in. To see the JEE Mains 2026 result, candidates will need to log in using their application number and password on the official login page.

The JEE Mains 2026 result will be available in the form of a scorecard PDF, which will show the percentile scored by each candidate. Those who secure a rank within the top 2.5 lakh will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2026. Students who are unhappy with their marks can choose to appear for the JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2026 to try and improve their scores.

JEE Main Session 1 Result 2026: How to download scorecard

Students can follow these simple steps to check and download their JEE Main Session 1 Result 2026 once it is announced:

Step 1: Visit the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “JEE Main Session 1 Result 2026.”

Step 3: Enter your application number and password or date of birth in the required fields.

Step 4: Your JEE Main Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the scorecard and keep a copy saved for future use.

Eligibility for JEE Advanced

To be eligible for JEE Advanced, candidates must rank among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (across all categories) in the B.E./B.Tech paper of JEE Main 2026.

The category-wise distribution of shortlisted candidates is as follows: 10% for GEN-EWS, 27% for OBC-NCL, 15% for SC, 7.5% for ST, and the remaining 40.5% under the OPEN category, which is available to all. Additionally, within each of these five categories, there is a 5% horizontal reservation for PwD candidates.

Live Updates

