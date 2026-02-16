JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result, Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 final answer key on February 16. Candidates can now download the final key from the official website and use it to calculate their confirmed scores. The final answer key reflects revisions made after reviewing objections raised against the provisional version.
Now the NTA is all set to declare the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026 Session 1 result today, February 16. The NTA declared the result date in an official announcement on X (formerly Twitter).
Once the download link is activated, students who took the exam between January 21 and 29, will be able to check and download their JEE Main scorecards by visiting jeemain.nta.nic.in. To see the JEE Mains 2026 result, candidates will need to log in using their application number and password on the official login page.
The JEE Mains 2026 result will be available in the form of a scorecard PDF, which will show the percentile scored by each candidate. Those who secure a rank within the top 2.5 lakh will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2026. Students who are unhappy with their marks can choose to appear for the JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2026 to try and improve their scores.
JEE Main Session 1 Result 2026: How to download scorecard
Students can follow these simple steps to check and download their JEE Main Session 1 Result 2026 once it is announced:
Step 1: Visit the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “JEE Main Session 1 Result 2026.”
Step 3: Enter your application number and password or date of birth in the required fields.
Step 4: Your JEE Main Result 2026 will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download the scorecard and keep a copy saved for future use.
Eligibility for JEE Advanced
To be eligible for JEE Advanced, candidates must rank among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (across all categories) in the B.E./B.Tech paper of JEE Main 2026.
The category-wise distribution of shortlisted candidates is as follows: 10% for GEN-EWS, 27% for OBC-NCL, 15% for SC, 7.5% for ST, and the remaining 40.5% under the OPEN category, which is available to all. Additionally, within each of these five categories, there is a 5% horizontal reservation for PwD candidates.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: 24 candidates score 99.99 percentile
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: As many as 24 candidates have scored 99.99 percentile in JEE Main Session 1 result. The NTA announced the results and list of toppers earlier in the evening. As per the result, 12 candidates have scored 100 percentile.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Calculation behind NTA scores
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: NTA scores are normalised scores used for multi-shift examinations and are based on the relative performance of candidates in a particular shift. Raw marks are converted to a scale ranging from 0 to 100 for each session. The NTA score represents a candidate’s percentile and should not be confused with the percentage of marks obtained.
The NTA score is calculated using the formula:
NTA Score = (100 × Number of candidates in the shift with raw scores equal to or less than the candidate’s score) ÷ Total number of candidates who appeared in that shift
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Category-wise breakdown of candidates
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: A total of 13,04,653 candidates appeared for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) of JEE Main.
Among female candidates, 1,57,747 belonged to the General category, 52,904 to Gen-EWS, 1,80,476 to OBC-NCL (Central List), 43,998 to SC, and 14,443 to ST, taking the total number of female candidates to 4,49,568.
Among male candidates, 2,95,078 were from the General category, 1,08,054 from Gen-EWS, 3,36,860 from OBC-NCL (Central List), 85,904 from SC, and 29,189 from ST. The total number of male candidates stood at 8,55,085.
Overall, category-wise participation included 4,52,825 General candidates, 1,60,958 from Gen-EWS, 5,17,336 from OBC-NCL (Central List), 1,29,902 from SC, and 43,632 from ST.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Female topper announced by NTA
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Ashi Grewal from Haryana scored 99.9969 percentile in the JEE Main 2026 session 1 results.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Only boys in the toppers list
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: There are no girl students in the list of candidates who have scored 100 percentile in the JEE Mains 2026 session 1. The list was released by the NTA a while ago.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: When will NTA release the final rank?
The final rank will be announced after considering the best of the two NTA scores obtained by candidates across both sessions of the JEE (Main) 2026 for Paper 1, in line with the existing policy.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: NTA withholds results of 68 candidates
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: The NTA has withheld the scores of 68 candidates after they were found involved in unfair practices or due to discrepancies identified during the identity verification process.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: 12 candidates get perfect score
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result Live: Here are the names of the 12 candidates who have scored 100% marks in JEE Main 2026 Session 1:
Shreyas Mishra (Delhi)
Narendrababu Gari Mahith (Andhra Pradesh)
Shubham Kumar (Bihar)
Kabeer Chhillar (Rajasthan)
Chiranjib Kar (Rajasthan)
Bhavesh Patra (Odisha)
Anay Jain (Haryana)
Arnav Gautam (Rajasthan)
Pasala Mohith (Andhra Pradesh)
Madhav Viradiya (Maharashtra)
Purohit Nimay (Gujarat)
Vivan Sharad Mahiswari (Telangana)
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Results are out
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: NTA has declared the results for JEE (Main) for Paper 1 (B.E. / B. Tech.). Candidates can visit the results by visiting the official website.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: The wait for the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results is nearly over, with the NTA set to release the scorecards shortly. As lakhs of candidates prepare to check their results, authorities have cautioned students to stay alert, as fake websites often emerge around result time.
These fraudulent portals are designed to look like the official NTA website and are used to steal personal information or mislead candidates. In the rush to access results, many students click on the first link they find online, which scammers exploit by creating lookalike websites with slightly altered web addresses.
Students should verify the URL carefully and use only official portals like:
- jeemain.nta.nic.in
- jeemain.nta.ac.in
- ntaresults.nic.in
- nta.ac.in
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Keep THESE 2 things ready before results are announced
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: The JEE Main scorecards are expected to be released shortly. Candidates are advised to keep their application number and password handy to access their results without delay.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Check marking scheme
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Here's the JEE Main MCQ marking scheme -
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Website to check scorecards
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Once the result is declared, candidates can check their scorecards, along with the toppers' list, at jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: A look at expected cut-offs
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: The wait is building for more than 13 lakh candidates as the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results are set to be announced shortly. As anticipation grows, aspirants are closely tracking the expected category-wise cut-offs for Session 1. According to Careers360, here are the likely qualifying ranges:
General: 90–94 marks
EWS: 80–82 marks
OBC-NCL: 80–82 marks
SC: 60–62 marks
ST: 47–48 marks
While these figures are only indicative, they offer students a rough benchmark as they await the official announcement.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Results out shortly at jeemain.nta.nic.in
The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 scorecard will be released soon on the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The PDF scorecard for the computer-based exam will display percentile scores for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.
The NTA will also announce the list of Session 1 toppers. The scorecard will additionally include the overall aggregate percentile of candidates.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Results to be out shortly
According to the latest development, the NTA is preparing to announce the results. While no exact timings are known right now, the scorecards are expected to reflect on official website shortly. Candidates are advised to remain ready with their admit cards.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Candidates ask when will the result come out
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Candidates are eagerly awaiting the results of the JEE Main 2026 Session 1. There has been no official announcement made about the results yet. The result will be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website. Once released, students will be able to access their scorecards, percentile, and All India Rank using their login credentials.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Check JEE Main marks vs percentile
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: When were the results declared last year?
JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: Last year, the JEE Main January session results were announced on February 11, for Paper 1 (BE/BTech), while the results for Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) were declared on February 23. In 2024, the JEE Main Paper 1 result had been released on February 13.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: No provision for re-checking
JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has clarified that there is no provision for re-evaluation or re-checking of JEE Main results. Candidates cannot request score verification, and no correspondence regarding re-checking will be entertained. Once declared, the result is treated as final and cannot be challenged or reviewed.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Physics section maintained moderate difficulty
In the JEE Main 2026 January session, Physics remained consistently moderate across all days. Questions on January 23 covered De Broglie wavelength, matter waves, electrostatics, magnetic effects of current, optics, capacitors, semiconductors, and modern physics. The section emphasized understanding concepts and applying formulae correctly, favoring accuracy over speed, rewarding well-prepared students with strong NCERT knowledge.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: NTA releases final answer key with IDs
The National Testing Agency (NTA) published the final answer keys for JEE Main 2026 January session candidates, both from India and abroad. The PDF contains the correct answer IDs for all questions. This release allows candidates to cross-check responses and calculate their final scores based on the officially confirmed answers.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Chemistry section difficulty
In JEE Main 2026, the Chemistry paper showed varying difficulty across days. On January 23, it was moderately tough, with long NCERT-based theory questions and time-consuming numericals. January 24’s paper was balanced, covering electrochemistry, thermodynamics, and NCERT-based inorganic and organic concepts. By January 28, Chemistry was relatively easy, giving well-prepared students a strong scoring opportunity.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Who is organising JEE Advanced 2026 this year?
The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee has been named the organising institute for JEE Advanced 2026. The institute has announced that the examination will be conducted on May 17, 2026. The application process is scheduled to begin on April 23, 2026, for eligible JEE Main candidates.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Overall difficulty level
The overall difficulty level of JEE Main 2026 remained moderate across all exam days. While some Physics and Chemistry shifts were slightly easier, certain evening sessions saw lengthy and complex Mathematics questions, raising the difficulty to moderate-to-difficult. Morning shifts were comparatively balanced. However, the shift-wise variation stayed within the expected range throughout the examination window.
Compared to last year, JEE Main 2026 papers were rated moderately difficult across most shifts. While Session 1 results are being announced, the official JEE Main cut-off will be declared only after the completion of the April session. The final cut-off will determine eligibility for JEE Advanced and admission criteria.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result LIVE: Best of 2 scores will be considered
For candidates appearing in both sessions, the better of the two percentile scores will be used for final ranking. This policy benefits students by reducing pressure and providing a second chance to secure a competitive score.