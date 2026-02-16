JEE Main result 2026: The National Testing Agency is set to declare the JEE Main Session 1 scorecards today, February 16. However the agency has already released the final answer key for January session. Candidates can check the final answer key on NTA’s official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Only the top 2.5 lakh candidates in JEE Main 2026 Session 1 will qualify to appear for JEE Advanced 2026, as per previous admission rules.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result: Steps to check final answer key and score

You can follow these easy steps to check your final answer key or result:

Go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in



Click on the link for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 final answer key or result, whichever is available.



Enter your application number and your date of birth or password.



Click on the submit button.



Your final answer key or result will appear on the screen.



Download the PDF and save it for future use.

To download the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 scorecard, students will need their application number and either their date of birth or password.

Keep in mind that the final answer key and result will be available only on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students should not use any unofficial websites or links to check their results.

JEE Main 2026 Result: Expected cut-off marks for general category students

Based on previous years’ trends, students from the general category may need around 90 to 100 marks out of 300 to qualify for JEE Advanced.

This usually means scoring a percentile of about 93 to 95 or more. However, the exact cutoff can change depending on how students perform overall and the normalisation process.

JEE Main Result 2026: Seat allotment and admission process explained

Admission will be given to students based on the choices they fill in and their All India Rank in JEE (Main) 2026. The seat allotment process will be announced later by CSAB/JoSAA.

During the seat allotment and admission process, students will have to show important documents. These include proof of identity, date of birth, qualifying exam certificates, state of eligibility, category certificate, and disability certificate (if applicable).

If a student is unable to provide the required original and valid documents, they may not be given admission.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result: How to calculate your expected score

As the final answer key is released, students can now calculate their probable score using the marking scheme.

They will get four marks for every correct answer, and one mark will be deducted for each wrong multiple-choice question.