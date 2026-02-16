JEE Main Results 2026 Today: Check Time, Link, and Latest NTA Updates: The long wait for over 13 lakh engineering aspirants is finally ending. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially confirmed that the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results will be today, February 16.

While the information brochure originally slated the release for February 12, the NTA recently updated the timeline via its official channels. This session, which took place between January 21 and January 29, saw a massive turnout, and students are now eager to see their NTA percentile scores.

As per the existing admission rules, only the top 2.5 lakh candidates from JEE Main 2026 Session 1 will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2026. This means that only those who meet the required cut-off and rank criteria will move on to the next stage of the engineering entrance process.

For many students, this result marks an important milestone in their journey toward securing admission to top engineering institutes across the country.

JEE Main season 1 2026 Result : How to Check

After the result link is available, you can check your score by following these easy steps:

Go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in.

Click on the link that says “JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Scorecard.”

Enter your application number and your date of birth or password.

Fill in the CAPTCHA code shown on the screen and click on “Submit.”

Your scorecard will be displayed. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

JEE Main 2026 result : What the result includes

Your scorecard will not show your actual marks out of 300. Instead, it will include:

NTA percentile scores for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

Overall percentile score, which is calculated using a normalisation process to make sure students from different shifts are treated fairly.

Qualification status, which tells you whether you are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2026.



JEE Main: Toppers and cutoffs

Early reports show that the competition was very tough this year. Two students, Arnav Gautam and Pasala Mohith, are being seen as likely toppers, as they are expected to have scored a perfect 300 out of 300 according to the final answer key.

Experts believe that the qualifying percentile for the General category may be around 93.5 to 95. If your score is lower than you expected, don’t worry. You still have another chance in the April session (Session 2) to improve your score and overall rank.