JEE Main Top Performers 2026: 100 Percentilers, Ranks & State-Wise Data: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has just announced the results of JEE (Main) 2025 Session 1 — with twelve candidates earning 100% marks. Students can check their scores on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in – by logging in with their application number and date of birth. Along with the results, NTA has also released the list of toppers.

The JEE Main 2026 category-wise topper list highlights students who have scored a perfect 100 percentile. The names include toppers from different categories such as General, EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, and ST. These students have not only cleared the cut-off but have also set a high standard for JEE Advanced aspirants.

The state-wise topper list for JEE Main 2026 shares details of candidates who secured the highest percentile in their respective states. The top scorer of JEE Main 2026 achieved an outstanding percentile, creating a benchmark for students across the country.

JEE Mains result 2026: Check full toppers list

Here is the full list of individuals who obtained a perfect 100 NTA Score (percentile) in Paper 1:

Shreyas Mishra (Delhi)

Narendrababu Gari Mahith (Andhra Pradesh)

Shubham Kumar (Bihar)

Kabeer Chhillar (Rajasthan)

Chiranjib Kar (Rajasthan)

Bhavesh Patra (Odisha)

Anay Jain (Haryana)

Arnav Gautam (Rajasthan)

Pasala Mohith (Andhra Pradesh)

Madhav Viradiya (Maharashtra)

Purohit Nimay (Gujarat)

Vivan Sharad Mahiswari (Telangana)

JEE Mains session 1 result: What happened in 2025?

In 2025, out of 24 students who scored 100 percentile, Rajasthan had the highest number with seven toppers. Maharashtra, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh had three toppers each, while West Bengal had two. Among the perfect scorers, two were girls – Devdutta Majhi from West Bengal and Sai Manogna Guthikonda from Andhra Pradesh.

Sai Manogna Guthikonda from Andhra Pradesh stood out as the only female topper in 2025. Meanwhile, the NTA has withheld the results of 39 candidates due to the use of unfair means during the examination. Rajasthan emerged as the state with the maximum number of toppers.

JEE Mains result 2026: Steps to check the official topper list online

Visit the official NTA JEE website by going to jeemain.nta.ac.in or nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, check the section called “Public Notices” or “Latest News.”

Look for the link related to the result announcement. It may be titled something like “Press Release: Declaration of JEE (Main) – 2026 Session 1 NTA Scores.”

Click on the link to open and download the PDF.

The PDF will include details such as the names of students who scored 100 percentile, state-wise toppers, category-wise toppers (SC/ST/OBC/EWS), and gender-wise toppers.