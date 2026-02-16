The wait for the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results is almost over. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the scorecards today, February 16. However, the agency has already released the final answer key and dropped 9 questions from it.

As lakhs of students get ready to check their results, fake websites usually pop up during this time. These websites look like the official NTA site but are created to steal personal details or spread confusion.

Here’s everything you should know to safely check and download your JEE Main 2026 Session 1 scorecard.

JEE Main session 1 result 2026: Fake vs real NTA websites

When results are announced, many students click on the first link they see. Scammers take advantage of this by creating websites that look almost exactly like the official NTA portal but have slightly different web addresses.

What are the official NTA websites?

Make sure the website address ends with .nic.in or .ac.in. Only trust these official portals:

-jeemain.nta.nic.in

-jeemain.nta.ac.in

-ntaresults.nic.in

-nta.ac.in

If the website address looks different, it could be fake.

JEE Main result 2026: Fake websites to avoid

In previous years, students have reported suspicious websites such as:

-jeemains.in (extra “s” added)

-jeemain.nta.in (missing “.ac” or “.nic”)

-jeemainnic.in (missing dots)

-upmsp-edu.com (unofficial site claiming to show results)

-jeemain.info

Always double-check the web address before entering your Application Number or Date of Birth. If it does not end in .gov.in, .nic.in, or .ac.in, do not use it.

The January session of JEE Main 2026 was conducted from January 21 to January 29. The Session 1 result is likely to be declared later in the evening on the same day. Meanwhile, registration for Session 2 is already open.

How to download JEE Main 2026 scorecard

Once the result link is active, follow these steps to download the result-

Step 1: Visit the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “JEE Main Session 1 Result 2026.”

Step 3: Enter your application number and password or date of birth in the required fields.

Step 4: Your JEE Main Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the scorecard and keep a copy saved for future use.

JEE Main result 2026: Details mentioned on scorecard

It is important to note that the Session 1 scorecard is not a pass or fail result. It will show your percentile scores in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, along with your overall NTA percentile.

The All India Rank (AIR) and category ranks will be released only after Session 2 (April) is completed. The final rank will be calculated by considering the best of your two session scores.