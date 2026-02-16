JEE Main 2026 Result Announced: Check Scorecard PDF: The National Testing Agency has officially announced the JEE Main 2026 results. Students can check their results on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As per earlier admission rules, only the top 2.5 lakh candidates from JEE Main 2026 Session 1 will be allowed to appear for JEE Advanced 2026.

To see their scores, students need to log in using their application number and date of birth. Along with the results, NTA has also released the list of toppers.

JEE Main 2026 Result Date: High stakes and toppers

This year, around 13.5 lakh students registered for the exam, showing huge participation. After the results were announced, the NTA also released the list of toppers who scored a perfect 100 percentile.

Among them, Arnav Gautam and Pasala Mohith are being seen as strong candidates for All India Rank (AIR) 1, as both reportedly scored a full 300 out of 300 according to the final answer key.

How to check your score

Students can download their online scorecard by following these easy steps:

Go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link that says “JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Scorecard.”

Log in using your application number and date of birth or password.

Check your result, download it, and take a printout for future use during counselling.

JEE Main 2026 Result Date:The road to JEE advanced

For many students, this result is only the first step. As per the current admission rules, only the top 2.5 lakh candidates in the JEE Main merit list will be allowed to appear for JEE Advanced 2026. This exam is required for admission into the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

The official cut-off marks are different for each category. However, early trends show that the qualifying percentile for the General category may be around 93.5 to 95.

What’s Next?

Students who did not get the score they expected still have another chance. JEE Main 2026 Session 2 will be held in April, giving them an opportunity to improve their NTA score. The better score from the two sessions will be used to decide the final All India Rank.

Now, as college admission feels closer for many students, their attention will turn to the upcoming board exams and preparing seriously for the next big challenge — JEE Advanced.