JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Final Answer Key Today Highlights: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main 2026 final answer key anytime soon. However, there is no official confirmation from the NTA yet but media reports suggests that results will be declared by February 12. Candidates who appeared for the Session 1 Joint Entrance Examination will be able to check it on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main Session 1 exam was conducted on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29. Paper 1 was held over the first four days in two shifts – the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 was conducted on the last day in a single shift from 9 am to 12:30 pm.

JEE Main Result 2026: Websites to check result

Students can check their JEE Main 2026 results on the following official websites:

jeemain.nta.ac.in

ntaresults.nic.in

nta.ac.in

NTA had released the provisional answer key along with the response sheet on February 4. The window to raise objections against the provisional key was closed on February 6. All challenges submitted by candidates are now being reviewed, and if any objection is found valid, the answer key will be revised and applied to all candidates’ responses.

JEE Main Result 2026: How to download the scorecard

Go to jeemain.nta.ac.in

Click on “JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Scorecard”

Enter your application number and date of birth/password

Fill in the security pin and submit

Your scorecard will appear on the screen

Download the PDF and take 2–3 printouts for counselling

Based on the final revised answer key, the JEE Main Session 1 result will be prepared and declared. The result is expected to be announced by February 12.

The JEE Main scores will be used for admission to undergraduate engineering (BE/BTech), architecture (BArch), and planning (BPlanning) courses at participating government and private institutions across India. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website and follow the blog for the latest updates on the final answer key, result, direct links, April session applications, and top colleges.

