JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Final Answer Key Today Highlights: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main 2026 final answer key anytime soon. However, there is no official confirmation from the NTA yet but media reports suggests that results will be declared by February 12. Candidates who appeared for the Session 1 Joint Entrance Examination will be able to check it on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The JEE Main Session 1 exam was conducted on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29. Paper 1 was held over the first four days in two shifts – the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 was conducted on the last day in a single shift from 9 am to 12:30 pm.
Students can check their JEE Main 2026 results on the following official websites:
jeemain.nta.ac.in ntaresults.nic.in nta.ac.in
NTA had released the provisional answer key along with the response sheet on February 4. The window to raise objections against the provisional key was closed on February 6. All challenges submitted by candidates are now being reviewed, and if any objection is found valid, the answer key will be revised and applied to all candidates’ responses.
The JEE Main scores will be used for admission to undergraduate engineering (BE/BTech), architecture (BArch), and planning (BPlanning) courses at participating government and private institutions across India. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website and follow the blog for the latest updates on the final answer key, result, direct links, April session applications, and top colleges.
07:18 (IST) 11 Feb 2026
When is the expected date of Final Answer Key 2026 of JEE Main
As per the latest update, the expected date for Final Answer Key 2026 is today. It will annouced by the National Test Agency (NTA). Once the final key is put, students can check it on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
14:05 (IST) 10 Feb 2026
Why all India rank will come later
Students should note that the All India Rank will not be released with Session 1 results. AIR is prepared only after Session 2 (April) concludes. Till then, students can use their percentile scores to analyse performance and plan whether to reattempt the exam.
13:47 (IST) 10 Feb 2026
Details mentioned on the scorecard
The JEE Main 2026 scorecard will include your name, roll number, category and application number. It will also show subject-wise percentile scores for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, along with the overall NTA percentile and your JEE Advanced qualification status, based on final cut-offs.
13:23 (IST) 10 Feb 2026
Step-by-step guide to download scorecard online
Once released, candidates can easily check and download the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result by following the below mentioned steps–
-visit jeemain.nta.ac.in
-click on the Session 1 scorecard link
-Enter your login details
-Fill the security pin and submit.
Once displayed, download the PDF and keep multiple printouts, as this document will be needed during counselling and admissions.
13:11 (IST) 10 Feb 2026
Credentials you must keep ready before result
Before checking the result, students should keep their application number, date of birth or password ready. A security pin or CAPTCHA will also be required. If you’ve forgotten your application number, the recovery option on the website can help retrieve it quickly without panic.
12:54 (IST) 10 Feb 2026
Where to check your result?
Students can check their JEE Main 2026 results only on official NTA websites. The key portals include jeemain.nta.ac.in, ntaresults.nic.in and nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to rely strictly on these sites to avoid misinformation and ensure secure access to their scorecards.
12:42 (IST) 10 Feb 2026
Final answer key likely along with results
The National Testing Agency is also expected to release the final answer key on the same day as the result. This key will be based on objections reviewed after February 6. Once published, it becomes final and is used to calculate scores for all candidates, leaving no further scope for challenges.
12:25 (IST) 10 Feb 2026
Expected result date and time
As per the usual NTA timeline, the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result is expected by February 12. Results are generally released in the evening hours, between 6 pm and 9 pm IST. Students are advised to stay alert during this time and avoid falling for fake result links circulating online.
12:17 (IST) 10 Feb 2026
12:17 (IST) 10 Feb 2026
The wait is almost over for more than 13 lakh students who appeared for JEE Main 2026 Session 1. With the answer key objection window now closed, candidates are anxiously refreshing official websites. This result will play a crucial role in deciding eligibility for JEE Advanced and admissions to top engineering colleges across India. Follow this space for all the latest updates.