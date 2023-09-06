JAIN Online launches 2-year online MBA programme in Information Technology Management

JAIN Online, the e-learning arm of JAIN Deemed-to-be University has launched its new two-year Online MBA Programme in Information Technology Management for its September admission intake. This programme has been designed to meet the needs of today’s industries and individuals who are eager to oversee both business and technology aspects.

The programme aims to empower learners to integrate business strategies with modern concepts of Information Technology, an official release said. It provides a distinctive opportunity for learners to lay a strong foundation in both managerial and IT skills, which are essential for smooth business operations, the release added.

The programme curriculum is aligned with industry standards which offers advanced insights into both business and technology, thus enabling learners to stay ahead in this ever-evolving landscape. Learners will gain exposure to a wide range of topics while pursuing the programme, including digital transformation, software engineering, ERP systems, IT project management, system security, project management, telecommunications, information systems management along with more advanced themes of project management, cyber security, AI, data mining, and global IT networking.

The programme also provides access to over 20,000 LinkedIn Learning courses that include essential topics like Excel 2019, digital transformation, data visualisation, communication foundations, and SAP ERP essential training.

Upon completion, the graduates will be well-prepared to pursue diverse career opportunities, such as Chief Technology Officer, Business Development Manager, IT Consultant, Data Processing Manager, Business Analyst, Project Manager, and Cyber Security Consultant, among many others. The MBA program in IT Management also provides recent Engineering and Science graduates with an avenue to enter into rewarding management roles.