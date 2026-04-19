The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to declare Class 10 board examinations results soon on its official website – jacresults.com. The board has not officially announced the exact result date yet. Media reports suggest that the process has reached the final stages of verification and tabulation. This phase usually comes just a few days before the declaration of results.

JAC conducted the Class 10 board examinations from February 3 to February 17, 2026. More than 4.3 lakh students appeared for the matric exams across 1,238 centres in the state. Following the completion of exams, answer sheets were collected and sent for evaluation.

The JAC Class 10 Result 2026 is expected to be released in the third or fourth week of April. Last year, the council announced the Class 10 results on May 27 for exams conducted between February 11 and March 3, recording an overall pass percentage of 91.71 per cent. In 2024, the results were declared earlier on April 19. Meanwhile, in previous years, the Class 10 results were released on May 23, 2023, and June 21, 2022.

Once declared, students will be able to check their scores on official websites such as jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, and jacresults.com using their roll number and login credentials.

JAC class 10 result 2026: Official websites to check scores

Students are advised to keep their login details ready to avoid any last-minute issues while checking results online.

-jacresults.com

–jac.jharkhand.gov.in

-jharresults.nic.in

How to check JAC Class 10 Result 2026

After the result is announced, students can follow these steps to access their scorecards:

-Visit the official JAC result website

-Click on the “JAC Class 10 Result 2026” link

-Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number

-Submit the details to view your result

The pass percentage trend has remained strong in recent years, consistently staying above 90% since 2020, with only slight fluctuations in 2025. Girls have generally outperformed boys in terms of pass percentage in most years.

Students should note that the online result will be provisional. The original mark sheets and certificates will be distributed later through respective schools after the official declaration.

The Jharkhand Academic Council is expected to complete all formalities related to the result announcement by April 2026, enabling students to proceed with their higher secondary education.