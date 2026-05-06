Jharkhand Class 12th Result 2026 OUT: The Jharkhand Academic Council has announced the Class 12 (Intermediate) results for 2026, bringing relief to students across Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. Candidates can now check their scores online through the official portals at JAC Results Portal and Jharkhand Academic Council Website.

Students can also access their provisional marksheets by entering their Roll Code and Roll Number. The board has additionally enabled access via DigiLocker, allowing students to download verified digital marksheets that can be used for admission and other formal processes.

Where to check JAC 12th Result 2026 online

Students can view their results on multiple official websites:

jacresults.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jharresults.nic.in

These platforms host stream-wise result links to ensure smooth access for all candidates across the state.

How to check result via DigiLocker and official portal

For DigiLocker users, the process is as follows:

Visit results.digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app

Log in using mobile number or Aadhaar

Go to the Education or Results section

Select Jharkhand Academic Council

Click on Class 12 Result 2026

Enter roll number and details

Submit to view marksheet

Download and save the copy

For the official website

Visit jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Click on Intermediate Result 2026 link

Enter Roll Code and Roll Number

Submit details to view result

Download PDF marksheet

The board has clarified that students must keep their admit cards ready while checking results to avoid errors.

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Exam details and passing criteria

The Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 3 to February 23, 2026. As per the board rules, students must secure at least 33 percent marks in each subject, including theory and practicals, along with overall aggregate marks to qualify.