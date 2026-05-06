Jharkhand Class 12th Result 2026 OUT: The Jharkhand Academic Council has announced the Class 12 (Intermediate) results for 2026, bringing relief to students across Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. Candidates can now check their scores online through the official portals at JAC Results Portal and Jharkhand Academic Council Website.

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Students can also access their provisional marksheets by entering their Roll Code and Roll Number. The board has additionally enabled access via DigiLocker, allowing students to download verified digital marksheets that can be used for admission and other formal processes.

Where to check JAC 12th Result 2026 online

Students can view their results on multiple official websites:

jacresults.com
jac.jharkhand.gov.in
jharresults.nic.in

These platforms host stream-wise result links to ensure smooth access for all candidates across the state.

How to check result via DigiLocker and official portal

For DigiLocker users, the process is as follows:

  • Visit results.digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app
  • Log in using mobile number or Aadhaar
  • Go to the Education or Results section
  • Select Jharkhand Academic Council
  • Click on Class 12 Result 2026
  • Enter roll number and details
  • Submit to view marksheet
  • Download and save the copy

For the official website

  • Visit jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in
  • Click on Intermediate Result 2026 link
  • Enter Roll Code and Roll Number
  • Submit details to view result
  • Download PDF marksheet

The board has clarified that students must keep their admit cards ready while checking results to avoid errors.

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Exam details and passing criteria

The Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 3 to February 23, 2026. As per the board rules, students must secure at least 33 percent marks in each subject, including theory and practicals, along with overall aggregate marks to qualify.