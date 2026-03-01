Israel, US War on Iran: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday announced that Class 10 and Class 12 exams scheduled for March 2, 2026, in parts of the Middle East have been postponed due to the current situation in the region. The decision applies to centres in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The board said new exam dates will be announced later.

When will the CBSE Board Exams be rescheduled?

CBSE said it will review the situation on March 3 and take decisions about the exams from March 5 onwards. The board said it will quickly announce new exam dates through its official platforms and asked students not to panic but to keep checking for updates.

Schools will share information directly with families, and online classes may continue for now to avoid disruption.

Impact on students

This unusual postponement during a time of conflict shows how deeply the crisis is affecting students and their education. Thousands of Indian students living in Gulf countries are facing uncertainty as schools remain affected by the crisis. Many of them are children of Indian workers based in cities like Dubai and Doha.

The exams, which are important for college admissions, have now been delayed. Families are staying indoors due to power cuts, with travel restrictions and emergency measures announced in some areas, leaving students unsure about when their tests will take place.

US, Israel war on Iran Day 2

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior security officials were confirmed dead on Sunday in continuing attacks carried out by the United States and Israel.

In response, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard promised to strike back. The IRGC attacked 27 locations in the Middle East where US troops are based, along with Israeli military sites in Tel Aviv. Recent reports suggest that blasts are still being heard in parts of Qatar and the UAE.

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran that it will face an unprecedented military response if it carries out any major attack today.

Iranian authorities said the country will now be run by a temporary council that includes President Masoud Pezeshkian until a new supreme leader is chosen. State media reported that at least 201 people have died in strikes across 24 provinces.

Iran has responded by launching attacks on Israeli targets and US-linked sites in several Middle Eastern nations, including Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

As tensions rise and strikes continue, many countries in the region have closed their airspace for safety.