The Indian School of Business (ISB) on Monday said that its flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management received 1,117 job offers across Hyderabad and Mohali campuses.

While the average salary for the Class of 2026 stood at Rs 37.29 lakh per annum, which is 11% higher than the last cohort, the highest offer stood at Rs 1.56 crore per annum.

The institute said that sectors such as consulting, technology, and BFSI was the top hirers this year. Overall, Accenture was the biggest recruiter with over 100 offer, followed by companies like Mastercard and EY GDS, with each giving over 40 jobs.

“The school also saw strong hiring from consulting firms such as McKinsey & Company, BCG, Bain & Company, Deloitte, while the technology segment saw recruiters such as Amazon, Genpact, Google, IBM, InMobi, Razorpay, Uber providing offers,” the institute said in a statement.

ISB also reported widening of the recruiter base with 25 first-time recruiters joining campus placements this year. This includes UBS, Reliance Foundation Hospital, NTT Data and Terradata. The international offers too jumped to 30, up from 26 in 2025.

Other prominent companies that participated include Avendus Capital, Barclays, Ambit Private, DSP Asset Managers, Jefferies India, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Nomura, ITC, P&G, Tata Consumer Products, L’oreal, Flipkart, Nykaa, Swiggy, and Zomato

As per ISB, the PGP programme has enabled career mobility for its students with 67% of them moving to a new industry and 69% shifting to a new function.

Madan Pillutla, Dean of ISB asked the graduating cohort to separate signal from noise. He urged graduates to use their education to systematically tackle complex problems, rather than deferring hard choices.

Launched in 2001, the ISB PGP was India’s first one-year, full-time residential management programme for experienced professionals.