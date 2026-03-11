Indian Navy Agniveer 2027 Registration: The Indian Navy is all set to commence the recruitment process for Agniveer entries for the 2027 batch, with the online application window expected to open on March 14 through the official recruitment portal. Interested candidates will be able to submit their applications on the Indian Navy’s official website-joinindiannavy.gov.in, once the registration link gets active.

The recruitment drive is part of the Agnipath scheme, a short-term military service programme aimed at inducting young men and women into the armed forces for a four-year tenure. The Indian Navy organises recruitment under different categories, like Agniveer (SSR-Senior Secondary Recruit) and Agniveer (MR-Matric Recruit).

Under this scheme, candidates shortlisted as Agniveers serve in the Navy for four years and get a monthly package starting from around Rs 30,000 in the first year, along with annual increments and additional allowances such as risk and hardship allowance.

The selection process will include a computer-based written test, a physical fitness evaluation, and a medical examination, as per recruitment norms underlined by the Indian Navy.

Who is eligible to apply?

Eligibility requirements depend on the entry type under the Angiveer scheme.

For Agniveer (SSR) posts, candidates will need to have completed 10+2 with Mathematics and Physics from a recognised board. In some cases, vocational course candidates with Physics and Mathematics as non-vocational subjects may also be eligible.

In the case of Agniveer (MR) posts, applicants must have passed Class 12 (Matriculation) with at least 50% aggregate marks from a reputed education board.

Recruitment is open to unmarried male and female candidates, and the age bracket for Agniveer entries usually falls between 17.5 and 23 years, depending on the intake notification.

What is the exam pattern?

The recruitment exam for Agniveer entries is usually conducted as a computer-based test (CBT). As per the guidelines, the written exam comprises of 100 marks with each correct answer carrying one mark. A negative marking is applied, where 0.25 marks are deducted for each incorrect answer.

Candidates who qualify for the written exam are chosen for the next stage, which includes physical fitness tests and medical evaluations, followed by final merit preparation.

How can candidates apply?

Candidates can apply online once the application window opens by below given steps:

Step 1: Candidates will need to visit the official webiste-joinindianarmy.gov.in.

Step 2: Register by entering basic details and creating login credentials.

Step 3: Enter your personal, educational and contact details in the form.

Step 4: Upload scanned documents, signatures and photographs.

Step 5: Choose the preferred exam city and submit the application form online.

Applicants are advised to carefully read the notification while applying and complete the registration before the last date.

What happens after four years of service?

Under the Agnipath scheme, Agniveers will work in the armed forces for four years. After the completion of service, a portion of recruits may be retained in the services based on organisational performance and requirements. Others will receive the Seva Nidhi financial package along with skill certificates that may help them pursue employment in the civilian sectors.