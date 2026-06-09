As India accelerates its ambitions in infrastructure development, digital transformation, and innovation-led growth, a significant gap is emerging between industry demand and workforce readiness. According to Amit Goyal, Managing Director of Project Management Institute (PMI) South Asia, the country will require millions of additional project professionals over the next decade, making execution capability and project-oriented skills critical for future employability.

Speaking to The Financial Express, Goyal said PMI is expanding its role beyond being a certification provider and is increasingly focusing on building workforce readiness and execution excellence across industries.

Highlighting findings from PMI’s Talent Gap Report 2025, Goyal said South Asia will require nearly 8.5 million additional project professionals by 2035, with India accounting for 98 per cent of that demand.

“Project Management Institute is increasingly evolving beyond its traditional role as a certification body to become a key enabler of workforce readiness and execution capability in India,” Goyal said.

He noted that as organisations navigate rapid transformation, digital acceleration and increasing project complexity, there is a growing need for professionals who can lead outcomes, manage change and deliver results effectively.

“PMI is helping bridge critical capability gaps by equipping professionals with globally recognised project management skills that enhance employability and prepare them to lead outcomes in dynamic environments,” he added.

Industry-academia gap continues to challenge employability

Despite India producing a large number of graduates every year, employability remains a persistent concern across sectors. According to Goyal, the disconnect lies in the gap between academic learning and practical application.

“Research and industry insights consistently point to a significant disconnect between the skills students acquire and industry expectations, resulting in a skills-application gap,” he said.

The challenge, he explained, is particularly visible in areas such as problem-solving, communication and real-world execution abilities.

“PMI insights highlight that demand for project-oriented skills is outpacing supply, creating a structural gap in employability. In India, the rapid growth of infrastructure and digital sectors is driving this demand and necessitating faster upskilling,” Goyal said.

Need to shift beyond theory-driven learning

While acknowledging recent reforms and improvements in higher education, Goyal said India’s education system still has room to strengthen practical learning and execution-focused capabilities.

“India’s education system has made significant progress in advancing multidisciplinary and application-oriented approaches. However, there remains a noticeable imbalance between theoretical learning and practical execution capability,” he observed.

According to him, organisations increasingly seek professionals who can apply conceptual knowledge in real-world situations and deliver outcomes under pressure.

“Across industries, many projects continue to face delays, cost overruns and operational inefficiencies despite strong intent and investment. This reflects a broader gap in applied problem-solving, stakeholder coordination, risk management and delivery discipline,” he said.

Goyal emphasised that long-term success depends not only on ideas and planning but also on disciplined execution, accountability and structured project management.

GCCs driving demand for new-age skills

India’s rapidly expanding Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are also reshaping talent requirements, with organisations seeking a broader set of capabilities beyond technical expertise.

“As GCCs in India drive innovation, transformation and strategic business outcomes at scale, organisations are increasingly seeking talent with capabilities beyond technical expertise,” Goyal said.

These capabilities include artificial intelligence, digital transformation, project management, leadership, strategic execution and cross-functional collaboration.

“Companies now value professionals who can drive innovation and manage complex global projects while also demonstrating application-driven learning and industry-recognised certifications,” he added.

Universities must align learning with industry needs

To improve workforce readiness, Goyal said higher education institutions must redesign curricula to reflect real-world business challenges and execution-led careers.

“Universities will need to move beyond theory-centric models and create learning environments that are far more application-oriented, interdisciplinary and aligned with real business challenges,” he said.

He advocated for greater adoption of project-based learning, real-world simulations and collaborative problem-solving exercises that mirror professional work environments.

“There is a growing need to integrate emerging capabilities such as AI, digital transformation, stakeholder management and strategic execution into mainstream curricula,” Goyal said, adding that stronger collaboration between academia and industry would be essential.

With industries increasingly becoming project-driven and outcome-oriented, experts believe execution capability is emerging as a key differentiator in the job market. PMI’s assessment suggests that while India has a large talent pool, bridging the gap between knowledge and application will be critical to meeting future workforce demands and sustaining economic growth in the coming decade.