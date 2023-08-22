scorecardresearch
India-Australia to work on mutual recognition of nursing and age-care related courses

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Australian Minister Mark Butler agreed to work together in areas of skilling and to address global demands of skilled workforce.

Written by FE Education
They also discussed lowering of costs and language proficiency for ensuing ease-of-entry of skilled professionals.
Union Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan met Australian Minister for Health and Aged Care, Mark Butler on Monday. The ministers agreed to work together in areas of skilling and to address global demands of skilled workforce.

“The ministers had good discussions on working towards mutual recognition of qualifications in nursing and age-care related courses through sharing of training content and harmonisation of skills. They also discussed lowering of costs and language proficiency for ensuing ease-of-entry of skilled professionals,” the ministry of education said in a statement.

Furthermore, both the ministers agreed to work together to achieve mutual objectives in priority areas of skilling as well as for addressing global demands of skilled workforce, the statement added.

First published on: 22-08-2023 at 10:26 IST

