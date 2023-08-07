IIT Madras to launch JAM 2024; a master's admissions test, application period starts from september 2023.

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is organising the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) in the year 2024. JAM 2024 is scheduled to be administered through a computer-based test across a selection of seven test papers: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS) and Physics (PH). The examination will take place in more than 100 cities throughout the country, according to an official release.

Registration for the JAM programme will commence on September 5th, 2023, and conclude on October 13th, 2023. The examination is scheduled to be held on February 11th, 2024, as per the release.

Individuals who have either completed their undergraduate degrees or are presently in the final year of their undergraduate programmes are eligible to apply for the JAM 2024 exam. It is worth noting that there are no age restrictions for applicants. Moreover, foreign nationals possessing Indian degrees may also apply, provided they adhere to the policies set forth by the admitting Institute, the release mentioned.

Candidates who secure a position on the merit list will be granted eligibility for admission to approximately 3000 seats within diverse postgraduate programmes at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), along with over 2000 seats available at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs), IIEST Shibpur, SLIET, and DIAT through the centralised counselling for M.Sc. Admissions (CCMN) process. This admission opportunity encompasses a range of Masters programmes, including M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech), M.Sc.-M.Tech. Dual Degree, M.S. (Research), Joint M.Sc. – Ph.D., and M.Sc. – Ph.D. Dual Degree, available at different institutes, the release stated.

Furthermore, it’s important to note that the validity of the JAM 2024 score is limited to a single year. Thus, candidates seeking admissions to Masters programmes for the academic year 2024-25 must participate in the JAM 2024 examination, it added.