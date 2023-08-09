scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

IIT Madras offers online certificate program in ‘Additive Manufacturing Technologies for Practising Engineers’

Upon completion of this course, learners can jump-start their careers in the area of additive manufacturing.

Written by FE Education
The last date to register is September 20, 2023.
The last date to register is September 20, 2023.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras offers an online certificate programme in ‘Additive Manufacturing Technologies for Practising Engineers’ through its Center for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE).

Those with a bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Applied Sciences or Basic Sciences with at least three years of working experience are eligible to apply.

The last date to register is September 20, 2023. Interested candidates can apply through the following link – https://code.iitm.ac.in/additive-manufacturing-technologies-for-practising-engineers

Also Read

“This course is aimed at the practising engineers and middle level managers who have not undergone classroom teaching on additive manufacturing. This course is aimed to provide both fundamentals and applied knowledge of additive manufacturing technologies. Those who want to implement various AM technologies in their workplace, can get benefited from this course,” Murugaiyan Amirthalingam, associate professor, Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, IIT Madras, said.

The ‘Additive Manufacturing Technologies for Practising Engineers’ programme provides a comprehensive overview of pre- and post-processing methodologies, design strategy for additive manufacturing and operational principles of additive manufacturing processes. Practising engineers can learn about the fundamental principles that govern various additive manufacturing methodologies and how the developed knowledge is applied in service to improve the commercial applicability of available additive manufacturing technologies. Upon completion of this course, learners can jump-start their careers in the area of additive manufacturing.

Also Read

The learning objectives of this course includes: understanding the fundamentals of AM processes, materials and design for AM and post-processing methodologies. Learn the generic process chain of AM Technologies by hands-on training. Obtain an ability to apply AM technologies disruptively in various engineering industries. Analyse and appreciate the impact of AM technologies in product design and development. Comprehend the testing, qualification, and standardisation methods and procedures for AM materials and components.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 09-08-2023 at 13:30 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS