IIT Bombay gets $18.6 million donation from alumnus to set up green energy research hub

The IIT B, however, did not disclose the identity of the alumnus, saying he wanted to remain anonymous.

Written by FE Education
The contribution will redefine the institute's role in addressing the global climate crisis.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has received a donation of $18.6 million from an alumnus to set up a Green Energy and Sustainability Research Hub on the campus, an official statement said. The identity of the alumnus has been disclose though as he wanted to remain anonymous, the statement added.

The contribution will redefine the institute’s role in addressing the global climate crisis. The hub will be located within a state-of-the-art academic building on the IIT Bombay campus in suburban Powai and its focus will extends to critically important areas.

The focused areas include evaluating climate risks and developing effective mitigation strategies, climate change adaptation, and comprehensive environmental monitoring, it said.

Additionally, the hub seeks to advance climate solutions, foster the adoption of renewable energy sources and energy-efficient technologies. It will facilitate research in several critical areas, including battery technologies, solar photovoltaics, biofuels, clean-air science, flood forecasting, and carbon capture, among others, said the statement.

The research centre will also offer industry-tailored educational training and cultivate strategic collaborations with global universities and corporations, it said.

“The establishment of this hub underscores our dedication to tackling climate challenges through cutting-edge research, fostering interdisciplinary collaborations, and nurturing entrepreneurial endeavours,” Subhasis Chaudhuri, director, IIT Bombay, said.

The Green Energy and Sustainability Research Hub stands as a testament to the impact that collective efforts can achieve in paving a sustainable path for the future, he said. “This is a rare occurrence in Indian academia that a philanthropist wishes to stay anonymous,” Chaudhari added.

With inputs from PTI

First published on: 25-08-2023 at 13:09 IST

