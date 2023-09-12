scorecardresearch
IIM Kashipur inks MoU with Max Healthcare to launch programme in Hospital Management

The nine-month Post Graduate Programme in Hospital Management will cater exclusively to executives and managers looking to develop and enhance their expertise in hospital operations.

Written by FE Education
ndia's healthcare spending as a proportion of GDP is expected to rise to 2.1% in FY23 from 2.2% in FY22.
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with healthcare organisation, Max Healthcare Ltd to launch a PG Diploma programme in Hospital Management. The MoU was signed by Kulbhooshan Balooni, director, IIM Kashipur, and Umesh Gupta, senior director-HR, Max Health Care Ltd.

The nine-month Post Graduate Programme in Hospital Management will cater exclusively to executives and managers looking to develop and enhance their expertise in hospital operations. Both organisations also decided to conduct joint research, seminars, and other academic collaborations.

“This collaboration is a milestone for IIM Kashipur to diversify its education offering and contribute to the healthcare sector,” Kunal Ganguly, dean, Development, IIM Kashipur. said. He added that the first such programme would be launched by the end of this year at IIM Kashipur, where the classes will be taken by faculty from both IIM Kashipur and Max Healthcare, along with the provision of hands-on training at the Max hospitals.

It is to be noted that India’s healthcare spending as a proportion of GDP is expected to rise to 2.1% in FY23 from 2.2% in FY22 and 1.6% in FY21, according to the Economic Survey 2022-23, and the global healthcare market will expand by 2030. Given the growth of the healthcare industry and the extraordinary demands of skillful operations managers in hospitals, this blended programme will help fulfill the increased demand for a skilled workforce in the industry.

IIM Kashipur has climbed from 33rd place in the NIRF rating in 2021 to 19th place in 2023 among the top 50 Management Institutes/Colleges in India in the recently released National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)-2023 ranking by the Ministry of Education. Also, this year, the highest annual salary offered at IIM Kashipur, was Rs 37 lakh, with an average cost to the company (CTC) of Rs 18.11 lakh, as reported in an official statement from the institute.

First published on: 12-09-2023 at 14:57 IST

