IGNOU extends July 2023 registrations! Check last date and step-by-step guide to apply on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

IGNOU extends the registration date for various programmes

IGNOU extends registration date

The last date of registration for July session 2023 at IGNOU has been extended. Application forms are available at ignou.ac.in and ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in for those who have not yet enrolled.The date has been extended till 31st August 2023. 

After uploading the required documents, qualified candidates must complete the online registration fee payment in the authorised amount. Before completing the application form, they are urged to read all the pertinent instructions. 

Candidates can register for the IGNOU July session for the academic year 2023 by using the direct links provided below.

Re-registration: https://onlinerr.ignou.ac.in/

Online Programmes: https://ignouiop.samarth.edu.in/

ODL/Distance programmes: https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/

To register for the IGNOU July session 2023 online, candidates can review the methods provided below.

Step 1: Visit IGNOU’s official website, ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click the direct links to register for IGNOU July 2023.

Step 3: Choosing the appropriate application link based on your decision

Step 4: Complete all the details as prompted. 

Step 5: Upload every pertinent document in the specified format.

Step 6: Pay the required registration cost in full and save the receipt.

Step 7: Save the confirmation page of registration on your computer for future use.

The registration deadline had been set for August 21, 2023. Students who did not complete their coursework or show up for the term-end exams may re-register with IGNOU in 2023.

First published on: 22-08-2023 at 13:34 IST

