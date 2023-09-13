IELTS One Skill Retake now available in India

Indian test takers preparing to appear for the English language test, IELTS, can now access a new feature to help attain the score they need to achieve their global learning and career goals.

The IELTS One Skill Retake is now available in India across eligible IELTS Computer Delivered test centres. It allows test takers to retake any one of the four skills (Listening, Reading, Writing or Speaking) if they don’t get their desired score the first time. This feature is currently available for test takers who have opted for the Computer Delivered IELTS test.

IELTS One Skill Retake is currently accepted by the Australian Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Health Practitioners Regulation Agency and several universities and institutions.

“IELTS One Skill Retake improves fairness by providing an opportunity to retake a single skill if the test taker feels their original performance was not representative of their language proficiency level,” Warwick Freeland, managing director, IELTS, IDP Education, said.

Test takers who choose an IELTS One Skill Retake will receive a second Test Report Form (TRF) with their new score that can be used for migration and study. Depending on their score, test takers can choose whether they would like to use their old or new TRF for the skill they retook.

Also Read Nora Solomon Foundation launches Skill Development Centre in Gurugram

Test takers should note that IELTS One Skill Retake is currently available only for Australia. IDP plans to launch it for other countries soon. IELTS is working with governments and organisations to accept IELTS One Skill Retake and test takers are advised to keep an eye on our website for updates as they are announced.