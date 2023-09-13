scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

IELTS One Skill Retake now available in India

IELTS One Skill Retake is currently accepted by the Australian Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Health Practitioners Regulation Agency and several universities and institutions

Written by FE Education
IELTS is working with governments and organisations to accept IELTS One Skill Retake.
IELTS is working with governments and organisations to accept IELTS One Skill Retake.

Indian test takers preparing to appear for the English language test, IELTS, can now access a new feature to help attain the score they need to achieve their global learning and career goals. 

The IELTS One Skill Retake is now available in India across eligible IELTS Computer Delivered test centres. It allows test takers to retake any one of the four skills (Listening, Reading, Writing or Speaking) if they don’t get their desired score the first time. This feature is currently available for test takers who have opted for the Computer Delivered IELTS test.

IELTS One Skill Retake is currently accepted by the Australian Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Health Practitioners Regulation Agency and several universities and institutions. 

Also Read

“IELTS One Skill Retake improves fairness by providing an opportunity to retake a single skill if the test taker feels their original performance was not representative of their language proficiency level,” Warwick Freeland, managing director, IELTS, IDP Education, said.

Test takers who choose an IELTS One Skill Retake will receive a second Test Report Form (TRF) with their new score that can be used for migration and study. Depending on their score, test takers can choose whether they would like to use their old or new TRF for the skill they retook.  

Also Read

Test takers should note that IELTS One Skill Retake is currently available only for Australia. IDP plans to launch it for other countries soon. IELTS is working with governments and organisations to accept IELTS One Skill Retake and test takers are advised to keep an eye on our website for updates as they are announced.  

More Stories on
education
Study Abroad

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 13-09-2023 at 16:30 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS