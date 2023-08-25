ICSI CS Result 2023 LIVE News: Rashi Amrut Parakh tops CS Professional results! Check direct link, other details at icsi.edu

ICSI CS Result 2023 Latest News: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) today i.e. August 25 announced the ICSI Result 2023. While the professional program results are out, the executive program scores will be announced sometime later in the day. All candidates are advised to check their score on the official website of ICSI – icsi.edu. Latest reports say that Rashi Amrut Parakh has been announced as the topper of the CS professional results.

What will the ICSI scorecard say?

The link, which is live now on the official website of ICSI, will show the results in a detailed break-up of marks. The candidates would get to know the marks obtained in each subject in the scorecard. The official marksheet of the CS Professional Results will be uploaded on the official website after some time. It should be noted that ICSI will not provide any formal hard copy or physical scorecard copy to the candidates.

How to check your CS Results 2023?