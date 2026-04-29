The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations will declare the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results on April 30 at 11 am. The board confirmed the date and time through a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Students will be able to check their scores on the official websites – cisce.org and results.cisce.org – where links for both ICSE and ISC results will be activated.

The ICSE Class 10 exams were held from February 17 to March 30, while the ISC Class 12 exams began on February 12 with Psychology and concluded on April 6. CISCE had cancelled exams at all centres in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the prevailing security situation in West Asia.

How to download CISCE Result 2026

Visit results.cisce.org

Click on the ICSE or ISC result link

Enter the required credentials

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future use

Rechecking and improvement exam options

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for rechecking or appear for improvement exams. CISCE has discontinued compartment exams since 2024. Instead, it allows re-evaluation of answer scripts and improvement exams in up to two subjects in the same year.

For rechecking, students can apply through the CISCE Service Portal available under the Public Services section on the official website. The application window opens soon after the results are declared and remains active for around four days. Late applications are not accepted. The rechecking fee is Rs 1,000 per subject, payable online, and the results are released collectively after the review process is completed.

For ISC Class 12 students, the board has removed the compartment exam option from 2024 onwards. Those who fail in one or more subjects in 2026 will have to reappear for the full examination in 2027.

Registration for the next exam cycle is expected to begin between July and August 2026, marking a key difference from boards like Central Board of Secondary Education, which still offer compartment exams.