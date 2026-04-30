ICSE ISC CISCE Result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) results for the 2026 board exams today at 11 am. Once declared, students will be able to check their scorecards on the official websites – cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

Alternatively, students can also check ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th results at IE Education Portal by clicking on respective links here.

The ICSE Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 17 to March 30, while the ISC Class 12 exams were held between February 12 and April 6.

Students can also access their scorecards through convenient alternatives such as SMS services and the DigiLocker platform. These options help reduce heavy traffic on official websites and ensure smooth access to results. By entering basic details like UID and index number, students can quickly check their marks.

ICSE, ISC Class 10, 12 Result 2026: Steps to check scorecard via DigiLocker

The DigiLocker marksheet is digitally verified and can be used for official purposes. Here are the simple steps to check the ICSE Class 10 or Class 12 Result 2026 via DigiLocker:

-Open the DigiLocker app or visit www.digilocker.gov.in.

-Sign in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar details.

-Go to the “Issued Documents” section.

-Select “Education” and then choose CISCE.

-Click on ICSE Class 10 or Class 12 Marksheet 2026.

-Enter your UID and Index Number.

-Submit the details to view your digital marksheet.

-Download or save the scorecard for future use.

ICSE, ISC Class 10, 12 Result 2026: Steps to check via SMS

Here are the simple steps to check the ICSE Class 10 or Class 12 Result 2026 via SMS. Make sure you enter your Unique ID correctly to avoid any errors while receiving the result:

-Open the SMS app on your mobile phone.

-Type the message in the prescribed format: ICSE Unique ID.

-Send the SMS to the official number 09248082883.

-After sending, you will receive your result as a reply message on the same number.

ICSE, ISC Class 10, 12 Result 2026: Important advisory for students

Students should stay alert and follow only official updates while checking the ICSE Class 10 or Class 12 Result 2026. Avoid clicking on unknown links or relying on unofficial websites and social media rumours, as these can be misleading or unsafe. Always use trusted platforms and keep personal details like UID and index number confidential.

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In case of any issue or confusion, students should contact their school or the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations for accurate information and guidance.