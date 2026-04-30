ICSE ISC Board Result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is scheduled to release the 2026 board exam results for both ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) today, April 30, at 11:00 AM.

Once the results are live, students can access their digital scorecards on the official portal, cisce.org, by entering their unique identification details and index numbers. These reports will offer a detailed breakdown of academic performance, featuring subject-specific grades, total percentages, and final pass/fail status.

Due to heavy traffic on result day, the official websites may respond slowly or become temporarily unavailable. Students are advised to stay patient, refresh the page after some time, and avoid multiple incorrect login attempts. It is important to carefully verify the entered details, ensuring they match the admit card. Once the result is displayed, students should download and save a copy of their scorecard for future reference until the original marksheet is issued by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations.

ICSE, ISC Result 2026: List of official websites to check scorecard

Students can easily check their ICSE Class 10 and Class 12 result online through the official websites listed below:

–cisce.org

–results.cisce.org

ICSE, ISC Result 2026: Steps to check scorecard online

Here are the simple steps to check the Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2026 scorecard online:

-Visit the official website of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations at cisce.org.

-Click on the link that says “ICSE Class 10 Result 2026” or “ISC Class 12 Result 2026” on the homepage.

-Enter your UID (Unique ID) and Index Number in the login fields.

-Fill in the captcha code displayed on the screen.

-Click on the Submit button.

-Your scorecard will appear on the screen.

-Download and print the provisional marksheet for future reference.

Students should cross check their personal details and subject-wise marks after downloading the scorecard.

ICSE, ISC Result 2026: Important advisory for students

Students should stay alert and follow only official updates while checking the ICSE Class 10 or 12 Result 2026. Avoid clicking on unknown links or relying on unofficial websites and social media rumours, as these can be misleading or unsafe. Always use trusted platforms and keep personal details like UID and index number confidential.

In case of any issue or confusion, students should contact their school or the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations for accurate information and guidance.