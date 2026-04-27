The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to announce the much-awaited ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 Results 2026 soon. Although the exact date has not been officially confirmed yet, preparations are in the final stage and the results are likely to be released shortly on the official website.

The CISCE conducted the ICSE Class 10 exams 2026 from February 17 to March 30, 2026, while the ISC Class 12 exams 2026 were held from February 12 to April 6, 2026. This year, around 2.6 lakh students appeared for the ICSE Class 10 exams, whereas nearly 1.5 lakh students took the ISC Class 12 examinations across the country.

The wait for both ICSE 10th Result 2026 and ISC 12th Result 2026 may end soon, with reports suggesting that the results could be declared by the end of April. Once announced, students will be able to access their scorecards online through cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

Lakhs of students across the country are now eagerly waiting for the official confirmation, as the board is expected to release complete details soon regarding the result date and time.

Students are advised to follow only official updates from CISCE and keep their login details ready to avoid last-minute issues once the results are declared. Although no specific timing has been confirmed, the results are expected to be released anytime this week.

ICSE 10th & ISC 12th Result: How to check scorecards online

Students are advised to double-check all details carefully before downloading their marksheet.

-Visit the official websites: www.cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

-Click on the ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 or ISC Class 12 Result 2026 link.

-Enter your UID (Unique ID) and Index Number in the login window.

-Fill in the captcha code shown on the screen.

-Click on the Submit / View Result button.

-Your scorecard will appear on the screen.

-Download and save it for future reference.

ICSE 10th & ISC 12th Result: Last year’s pass percentage

Last year, the ICSE Class 10 pass percentage was 99.35%, while the ISC Class 12 pass percentage stood at 99.34%. After such strong results in 2025, students are also expecting similar performance in 2026. As per the latest rules, compartment exams have been discontinued. Instead, students now have the option to apply for re-evaluation or appear for improvement exams in up to two subjects within the same academic year.

In previous years, CISCE has generally announced results between late April and mid-May.