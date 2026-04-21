ICSE Class 10 Result 2026: A false message claiming that the ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 will be declared on April 22 has sparked confusion among students and parents, with officials confirming that no such announcement has been made by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations.

The viral notice, widely shared across social media platforms, suggested that results would be released at 3 PM, leading to anxiety among students awaiting their scores. However, education authorities have urged caution, stressing that the information is misleading and not issued by the board.

False notice triggers panic among students

The circulation of the fake notice created a wave of uncertainty, especially among candidates eagerly waiting for updates on their results. Several students and parents took to social media seeking clarity, while schools and educators stepped in to debunk the claim.

Officials reiterated that students should rely only on verified updates available on official CISCE platforms such as results.cisce.org and cisce.org, warning that unofficial sources often spread inaccurate information.

CISCE denies claim, says result date not finalised

Responding to the viral message, a CISCE official dismissed the claim outright, clarifying that no result declaration is scheduled for April 22.

The official stated: “We are not declaring the results tomorrow. The notice being circulated online is not issued by CISCE and should not be considered authentic.”

The official further indicated that while the exact date has not been finalized, the announcement is expected sooner than usual this year. “It is highly likely that the result may be released earlier this year, possibly in the last week of April 2026,” the official added, noting that the board is in the final stages of processing results.

As of now, the board has not announced any official date or time for the ICSE Class 10 results. Historically, results are typically declared between the last week of April and the first week of May, with previous announcements made on April 30 in 2025 and May 6 in 2024.

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The ICSE 2026 examinations were conducted from February 17 to March 30, and evaluation work is currently underway. Based on past timelines, results are expected once the assessment process concludes.

Students will be able to check their results on the official CISCE website by entering their UID, index number, and captcha code once the results are declared.

Authorities have also issued a cautionary advisory, urging students and parents not to rely on viral messages or unverified notifications. They emphasised that all official updates regarding the ICSE results will only be released through authorised CISCE channels, and any claims suggesting an immediate announcement should be treated as false.

