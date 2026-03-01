The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CA Final January 2026 results today, March 1. Along with the results, ICAI has also declared the All India Rank (AIR) holders – Rank 1, Rank 2, and Rank 3 – and the marks of top scorers in Group 1, Group 2, and those who cleared both groups. To become a Chartered Accountant and start professional practice, candidates must pass both groups.

Students who appeared for the exam can now check their results through the link available on the official website.

ICAI CA Result 2026: Check full toppers list

ICAI recently released the topper list for CA final examinations that took place in January this year. Notably, Diksha Goyal secured AIR 1 with 486 marks (81%). The entire list of toppers has been pasted below.

Rank Name City Roll No. Marks Percentage AIR 1 Diksha Goyal Karnal 444341 486 81.00% AIR 2 Anirudh Garg Paonta Sahib 412701 452 75.33% AIR 3 Rishabh Jain New Delhi 423642 451 75.17% AIR 3 Dhruv Dembla Sonepat 471519 451 75.17%

ICAI CA Final January 2026 results: Official websites to check

The CA Final January 2026 results are available on ICAI’s official websites. Students can check their scorecards and the merit list here:

-icai.org

-icai.nic.in

CA Final Result 2026: Steps to download scorecard

The result for the January 2026 session is now available online. Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their scorecard:

Step 1: Go to the official ICAI website at icai.org.

Step 2: Click on the link “CA Final Result – January 2026” on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your Registration Number and Roll Number to log in.

Step 4: Your scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save it for future use.

CA Final Result: What happened in 2025?

In the CA Final September 2025 exam, 51,955 students appeared for Group I and 12,811 passed, making the pass percentage 24.66%. For Group II, 32,273 students appeared and 8,151 passed, with a pass rate of 25.26%. Among the 16,800 students who appeared for both groups, 2,727 cleared the exam, giving a pass percentage of 16.23%.

Mukund Agiwal secured AIR 1 in the CA Final exam with 83.33% marks, while L. Rajalakshmi secured Rank 1 in the CA Foundation exam.

The CA Final exam includes six papers: Financial Reporting, Advanced Financial Management, Advanced Auditing, Assurance and Professional Ethics, Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation, Indirect Tax Laws, and Integrated Business Solutions, which is a case-study based paper with Strategic Management.