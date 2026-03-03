The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the result date for the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation examinations conducted in January 2026.

According to an official notification issued by its Examination Department on March 2, the results are expected to be declared by the afternoon of March 8.

ICAI CA Foundation result 2026: Where and how to check results

Students who appeared for the CA Intermediate and CA Foundation exams will be able to check their results online at the official website – icai.nic.in. The announcement has brought relief and clarity to thousands of candidates who have been waiting for their scorecards after completing the first two important levels of the Chartered Accountancy course.

To view their results, candidates will need to log in using their Registration Number and Roll Number on the result portal. ICAI has made it clear that both details must be entered correctly in order to access and download the scorecard.

The CA Foundation exam is the entry-level stage of the Chartered Accountancy programme, while the Intermediate exam is the second level. Candidates who clear the Foundation move ahead in the course structure, and those who pass the Intermediate get closer to the Final stage along with fulfilling practical training requirements.

Along with the results, ICAI is likely to release the overall pass percentages and details of the top rank holders. Students are advised to keep their login details ready and regularly check the official website for updates on March 8.

CA final results already declared

Meanwhile, ICAI had earlier declared the results of the CA Final examination held in January 2026 on March 1. The CA Final is the last stage of the Chartered Accountancy course.

ALSO READ ICAI CA Result 2026 (OUT): Check full toppers list here

As per the institute, 53,652 candidates appeared for Group I of the CA Final exam, of which 11,282 passed. The pass percentage for Group I stood at 21.03 per cent. In Group II, 38,169 candidates appeared, and 3,726 cleared the examination, taking the pass percentage to 9.76 per cent.

Overall, 7,590 candidates have successfully qualified as Chartered Accountants. They are now eligible to apply for ICAI membership and formally begin their professional careers.