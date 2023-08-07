ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 OUT: 24.98% candidates qualify the exams, check pass percentage here

CA Foundation Result 2023: The Chartered Accountancy Foundation (CA Foundation) June result 2023 has been declared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Candidates who appeared for the ICAI CA Foundation June exams 2023 can check their scorecard on – icai.nic.in.

Around 25,860 candidates have cleared the CA Foundation June 2023 exams. The overall pass percentage for the CA Foundation June 2023 exams is 24.98%. A total of 1,03,517 students appeared for the exams. Of them, 55,573 were males and 47,944 females.

It must be noted candidates would need their roll number and registration number to check the CA Foundation results online. The details can be found on their admit cards. Candidates must obtain a minimum of 40% marks in each CA Foundation paper and an aggregate of 50% to be able to pass the exam.

