ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 OUT: 24.98% candidates qualify the exams, check pass percentage here

CA Foundation Result 2023: The results have been released on ICAI’s official website. Check details of pass percentage here.

Written by FE Education
Updated:
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Released Today on icai.nic.in
ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023: The results can be viewed on -icai.nic.in.

CA Foundation Result 2023: The Chartered Accountancy Foundation (CA Foundation) June result 2023 has been declared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Candidates who appeared for the ICAI CA Foundation June exams 2023 can check their scorecard on – icai.nic.in.

Around 25,860 candidates have cleared the CA Foundation June 2023 exams. The overall pass percentage for the CA Foundation June 2023 exams is 24.98%. A total of 1,03,517 students appeared for the exams. Of them, 55,573 were males and 47,944 females.

It must be noted candidates would need their roll number and registration number to check the CA Foundation results online. The details can be found on their admit cards. Candidates must obtain a minimum of 40% marks in each CA Foundation paper and an aggregate of 50% to be able to pass the exam.

Also Read
Live Updates

Latest Updates on CA Foundation June Result 2023

10:58 (IST) 8 Aug 2023
CA Foundation June 2023 Results: Pass percentage

The details of percentage of candidates passed in the CA Foundation 2023 exams are given below:

20:45 (IST) 7 Aug 2023
After clearing CA Foundation 2023 exams, what’s next?

After passing the CA Foundation exam, eligible candidates can apply for the CA Intermediate exam. The deadline to register for the exam is September 1, 2023. The CA Intermediate exam will be held in May 2024.

20:39 (IST) 7 Aug 2023
CA Foundation June Result 2023: How to check scores via SMS?

Candidates can check scores via SMS as well. To check the scores type “CAFND” along with a space and 6-digit-roll number and send on 57575.

20:32 (IST) 7 Aug 2023
CA Foundation June Result 2023: Passing marks

Candidates need to score 40% marks in each paper and 50% overall aggregate to pass the CA Foundation exams 2023.

20:27 (IST) 7 Aug 2023
ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023: Direct link to check scores

Click here to check ICAI CA Foundation result 2023.

20:24 (IST) 7 Aug 2023
CA Foundation June 2023 Result DECLARED

ICAI CA Foundation June Results have been announced. Follow the below given steps to check your scores.

20:23 (IST) 7 Aug 2023
Here’s how to check CA Foundation June Result 2023

Step 1: First visit the ICAI official website- icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Then click on the link 'CA Foundation June 2023 results' available on the homepage.

Step 3: Next you will be asked to enter your login credentials.

Step 4: Fill the asked information and the scorecard will be displayed on your screen.

NOTE: Take a print out of the results for future refence.

18:50 (IST) 7 Aug 2023
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Live: Website to check results

CA Foundation Result 2023 Live: Once released, candidate can check their CA Foundation results on below mentioned websites:

icai.nic.in

icai.org

17:57 (IST) 7 Aug 2023
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Live: No pass certificate will be issued

CA Foundation Result 2023 Live: A pass certificate will not be granted. Candidates will receive their statement of marks by mail approximately 4 to 5 weeks after the declaration date. Candidates who achieve a score of 70% or higher will have a “pass with distinction” notation on their result card.

17:22 (IST) 7 Aug 2023
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Live: When can we anticipate the announcement of the ICAI results?

CA Foundation Result 2023 Live: The declaration is foreseen for either 9 pm today (August 7) or tomorrow (August 8). These results pertain to the exams conducted on June 24, 26, 28 and 30.

16:16 (IST) 7 Aug 2023
CA Foundation June Result 2023: What do to if you are not satisfied with your results?

As per the Chartered Accountants Regulations 1988, there is no provision for improvement of result in foundation exam. Furthermore, those who have passed the exam once are not eligible to apply again for the foundation examination.

16:13 (IST) 7 Aug 2023
CA Foundation June Result 2023: Will there be negative marking?
  • Negative marking will apply to paper 3 and 4, deducting ¼ mark for each incorrect answer.
  • In paper 1 and 2, fractional marks equal to half or more will be rounded off to the next full mark.
  • In contrast, in paper 3 and 4, any fractional mark will be rounded off to the next full mark.
  • Multiple darkened circles for a question will also be treated as wrong answer in paper 3 and 4.
    • 16:07 (IST) 7 Aug 2023
    CA Foundation June Result 2023: Who are exempted from appearing for the exam?
  • Individuals who hold a graduate or postgraduate degree in Commerce and have attained at least 55% of the total marks or an equivalent grade.
  • Candidates with a graduate or postgraduate degree in other disciplines must have achieved an aggregate of 60% or higher or an equivalent grade.
  • Aspiring candidates who have successfully passed the Intermediate Examination conducted by either the Institute of Cost Accountants of India or the Institute of Company Secretaries of India are also eligible.
    • 15:55 (IST) 7 Aug 2023
    CA Foundation June Result 2023: What to apply for certified marksheet?

    Candidates can apply for their certified answer books by paying an application fee of Rs 500 per paper. For this, candidates have to apply on the official website— eservices.icai.org. It must be noted that the application should be sent within 30 days from the declaration of result.

    14:56 (IST) 7 Aug 2023
    CA Foundation June Result 2023: How many marks for distinction?

    Candidates securing 70% marks or above will be declared as ‘pass with distinction’ on their result card.

    14:24 (IST) 7 Aug 2023
    CA Foundation June Result 2023: How will candidates get their statement of marks?

    The statement of marks for CA Foundation June Result 2023 will be sent to students by post. In case, you don't receive the marksheet within four to five weeks from the date of declaration, you may write to ICAI at the official email address— dms_examhelpline@icai.in.

    14:02 (IST) 7 Aug 2023
    CA Foundation June Result 2023: What has ICAI said about result date?

    In an official notification earlier, ICAI said “The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2023 are likely to be declared on late evening (9.00 p.m.) of Monday, the 7th August, 2023/early morning on Tuesday, the 8th August, 2023.”

    The statement added that the results can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in.

    13:59 (IST) 7 Aug 2023
    CA Foundation June Result 2023: How many are required to pass the exam?

    As per the qualifying criteria, candidates must secure a minimum of 40% marks in each CA Foundation paper. Furthermore, they should have an overall aggregate of 50% to pass the exam.

    13:56 (IST) 7 Aug 2023
    CA Foundation June Result 2023: Where to check results?

    The ICAI CA Foundation result will be declared on icai.nic.in. Once released, this blog will be updated with information on pass percentage and toppers list.

    13:53 (IST) 7 Aug 2023
    CA Foundation June Result 2023: Credentials required to check scores

    To check the CA Foundation June Result 2023, candidates will need the following information:

    Registration number.

    Roll number.

    Additionally, candidates will be asked to fill a captcha.

    13:39 (IST) 7 Aug 2023
    CA Foundation June Result 2023: How to check?

    Step-by-step guide:

    Step 1: First visit the ICAI official website- icai.nic.in.

    Step 2: Then click on the link 'CA Foundation June 2023 results' available on the homepage.

    Step 3: Next you will be asked to enter your login credentials.

    Step 4: Fill the asked information and the scorecard will be displayed on your screen.

    NOTE: Take a print out of the results for future refence.

    First published on: 07-08-2023 at 13:34 IST

