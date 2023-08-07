ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 OUT: 24.98% candidates qualify the exams, check pass percentage here

CA Foundation Result 2023: The Chartered Accountancy Foundation (CA Foundation) June result 2023 has been declared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Candidates who appeared for the ICAI CA Foundation June exams 2023 can check their scorecard on – icai.nic.in.
Around 25,860 candidates have cleared the CA Foundation June 2023 exams. The overall pass percentage for the CA Foundation June 2023 exams is 24.98%. A total of 1,03,517 students appeared for the exams. Of them, 55,573 were males and 47,944 females.
It must be noted candidates would need their roll number and registration number to check the CA Foundation results online. The details can be found on their admit cards. Candidates must obtain a minimum of 40% marks in each CA Foundation paper and an aggregate of 50% to be able to pass the exam.
The details of percentage of candidates passed in the CA Foundation 2023 exams are given below:
After passing the CA Foundation exam, eligible candidates can apply for the CA Intermediate exam. The deadline to register for the exam is September 1, 2023. The CA Intermediate exam will be held in May 2024.
Candidates can check scores via SMS as well. To check the scores type “CAFND” along with a space and 6-digit-roll number and send on 57575.
Candidates need to score 40% marks in each paper and 50% overall aggregate to pass the CA Foundation exams 2023.
Step 1: First visit the ICAI official website- icai.nic.in.
Step 2: Then click on the link 'CA Foundation June 2023 results' available on the homepage.
Step 3: Next you will be asked to enter your login credentials.
Step 4: Fill the asked information and the scorecard will be displayed on your screen.
NOTE: Take a print out of the results for future refence.
icai.nic.in
icai.org
CA Foundation Result 2023 Live: A pass certificate will not be granted. Candidates will receive their statement of marks by mail approximately 4 to 5 weeks after the declaration date. Candidates who achieve a score of 70% or higher will have a “pass with distinction” notation on their result card.
As per the Chartered Accountants Regulations 1988, there is no provision for improvement of result in foundation exam. Furthermore, those who have passed the exam once are not eligible to apply again for the foundation examination.
Candidates can apply for their certified answer books by paying an application fee of Rs 500 per paper. For this, candidates have to apply on the official website— eservices.icai.org. It must be noted that the application should be sent within 30 days from the declaration of result.
Candidates securing 70% marks or above will be declared as ‘pass with distinction’ on their result card.
The statement of marks for CA Foundation June Result 2023 will be sent to students by post. In case, you don't receive the marksheet within four to five weeks from the date of declaration, you may write to ICAI at the official email address— dms_examhelpline@icai.in.
In an official notification earlier, ICAI said “The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2023 are likely to be declared on late evening (9.00 p.m.) of Monday, the 7th August, 2023/early morning on Tuesday, the 8th August, 2023.”
As per the qualifying criteria, candidates must secure a minimum of 40% marks in each CA Foundation paper. Furthermore, they should have an overall aggregate of 50% to pass the exam.
To check the CA Foundation June Result 2023, candidates will need the following information:
Registration number.
Roll number.
Additionally, candidates will be asked to fill a captcha.
